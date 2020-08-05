The best Samsung Note 20 Ultra deal so far comes from Three thanks to half price bills

Clearly, Three is wasting no time with the launch of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra deals, jumping in with a big promotion straight out the gate.

Three will charge you half the price for your first six months of its unlimited data contract. That means you're getting Samsung's newest flagship phone for just £39 a month.

That is obviously very cheap for a device with an RRP of £1,179 but after the first six months you do go back up to £78 - a price not that much higher than most other Note 20 Ultra contracts.

Across all Samsung Galaxy Note 20 deals, Samsung is also throwing in a free gift if you pre-order. You can choose between a music gift - Samsung Galaxy Buds Live - or a gaming option in the form of a MOGA XP5-X+ Game Controller and a three month Xbox Game Pass subscription so you can play games on your new device.

You can find out more about this Three phone deal below but keep in mind that pre-ordered devices won't actually arrive until August 21.

Half price bills on Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra deals:

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: at Three | £99 upfront | Unlimited data, minutes and texts | £39pm for first 6 months then £78 for rest of contract

The Note 20 series has only just launched and despite it still being in its pre-order stage, Three is going big on promotions. Pre-order from Three and for the first six months you'll pay half the price at just £39 a month. While the price does go back up to the full £78 for the rest of the contract, this looks to be the best deal on this handset so far. For that price you're getting the device, unlimited data and the free gift.

View Deal

What's so good about the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra?

The bigger and more expensive of Samsung's two new devices, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra looks to be one of the best smartphones on the market right now... but that comes with a big cost.

The Note 20 Ultra lines up next to both the iPhone 11 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra in terms of price, making it a big investment.

However, for your money, you're getting a gigantic 6.9-inch Quad HD display with a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz, a triple camera array on the back including a 100x zoom and even a high-powered processor with 12GB RAM.

Read our full Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra review