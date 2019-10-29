The Argos Lego sale ends today, so grab an early Black Friday bargain while you can

Argos has slashed the price of hundreds of Lego sets in its Crazy Codes sale ahead of Black Friday, and today is your last chance to grab a bargain before the deal expires at midnight.

We're expecting to see some brilliant Argos Black Friday deals in a few weeks' time, but this one will be hard to beat. Just add your chosen Lego sets to your shopping trolley and enter the code LEGO10 at the checkout to get 10% off.

The code can be used on top of any existing discounts, which can result in some huge savings. For example, the Lego Hidden Side Haunted High School set is already discounted from £110 to £73.33, and with the voucher code applied that drops to just £66 – a total saving of £44.

Save 10% on all Lego sets at Argos

Get a discount on any Lego set by entering the code LEGO10 at the checkout. The deal applies to 300 different sets, and can be used on top of existing offers, though it doesn't include video games. Deal ends midnight October 29.View Deal

This is a great opportunity to get a head start on your Christmas shopping, so don't hang around. Argos will launch a new Crazy Codes toy deal on October 30.