The Amazon Echo Dot just hit its lowest price ever - 12 hours before Prime Day

The Amazon Echo Dot is a Prime Day deals staple, so the fact that you can pick it up for its lowest price yet - with one more day to go before the full sales event kick off - is incredible.
You'll find the third generation Echo Dot available for just £18.99 right now - a few quid's worth of improvement over the previous £22 record low.
That bodes well for this year's Prime Day Echo deals, and with new products hitting the market soon we can expect to find more record low prices on the full range this week.
However, you can get ahead of the crowds by shopping early Prime Day Echo deals right now - and save yourself £31 in the process.
We don't know how long this deal will last, but it's going to be a popular one with so many eyes on these previous generation devices right now so we wouldn't wait too long to grab your smart speaker today.
This deal is for Amazon Prime members only, but you can pick up a free 30 day trial right now in order to claim these savings. You'll find more information on this deal just below, but you can also shop all the Amazon Echo sales live right now as well.
Not in the UK? Check out the best Amazon Echo deals in your region right now - scroll down to see the full range.
Early Prime Day Echo Dot deal - lowest price yet
Amazon Echo Dot 3rd generation:
£49.99 £18.99 at Amazon
The Amazon Echo Dot just hit its all-time lowest price at Amazon - within hours of Prime Day itself launching on October 13. That's an incredible deal, but we don't know how long it will last. So, if you're looking for a cheap smart speaker this week you'll want to move quickly on this one.
View Deal
Amazon Echo Dot + LIFX smart bulb:
£64.98 £23.99 at Amazon
If you want to control your lights with your new Echo Dot, you could use the smart plug above - or pick up a smart bulb that will allow you to customise even more, with dimming and scene creation as well.
View Deal
Amazon Echo Dot + Amazon Smart Plug:
£74.98 £28.99 at Amazon
Add a smart plug to your Amazon Echo Dot order and you can pick up both for just under £30 this week. That's an excellent offer considering the Echo Dot by itself is usually closer to £40.
View Deal
Amazon Echo Dot + Philips Hue smart bulb:
£69.80 £38.99 at Amazon
Add a little colour to your smart home with this Ambient Colour Philips Hue smart bulb - bundled in with a third generation Echo Dot for just £38.99 right now. There's no hub required for this particular Philips Hue bulb as well, which means it will work with your Echo Dot straight out the box.
View Deal
More early Prime Day Echo deals
- Get the Echo Show 5 for £39.99 right now
- The Echo Show 8 is just £59.99
- Echo Auto adds Alexa to your car for only £29.99
- Grab the powerful Echo Studio for £50 off at £139.99
- Add Alexa to more rooms with the Echo Flex at £13.99
- Echo Buds hit their lowest price yet at £79.99
- Settle in with a good book - the Kindle Paperwhite is only £79.99 after all
