The 10 best Argos Black Friday deals under £100

This year's Argos Black Friday deals are in full swing, and include some real bargains that bring the prices of many game controllers, fitness trackers and home appliances below £100 for the first time.

Here, we've collected together all of the best Argos Black Friday deals under £100 from across the whole store, so whether you're looking for a coffee machine, a smart speaker or an electric toothbrush, there's something for you.

If you don't live in the UK, scroll down for the best smart home deals near you.

Today's best Argos Black Friday deal Amazon Echo Dot (3rd gen): £39.99 £18.99 at Argos (save £21)

The Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker is less than half price at both Amazon and Argos for Black Friday, but only Argos has stock left. If you want to snap up this mini smart speaker for Black Friday, place your order at Argos and you can either collect it yourself or have it delivered.

View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 8 smart display: £119.99 £59.99 at Argos (save £60)

Check out this half-price promotion on Amazon's step-up smart display, the Echo Show 8. You'll get Alexa support, the Prime Video app, and a mid-sized 8-inch screen for everyday screen usage such as clock faces and cooking tutorials.

View Deal

Razer Raiju Tournament Edition PS4 Wireless Controller: £119.99 £84.99 at Argos (save £35)

This Bluetooth and wired controller for PlayStation and PC includes its own mobile configuration app, so you can remap buttons and adjust sensitivity from your phone. It also has a hair trigger mode to reduce the switches' travel distance for lightning fast reactions. We've hunted around for you, and this is the best price you'll find for this premium controller.

View Deal

JBL Flip 5 Bluetooth speaker: £119.99 £79.99 at Argos (save £40)

Lots of retailers have deals on the JBL Flip 5, but none are as good as this Black Friday offer at Argos. Our reviewer found that this Bluetooth speaker delivers engaging, entertaining sound, and is refreshingly easy to use. There's no 3.5mm input, but for wireless tunes, it's ideal.

View Deal

Fitbit Charge 4: £129.99 £99.99 at Argos (save £30)

The Fitbit Charge 4 is one of the best fitness trackers you can buy today, and was only released earlier this year. It's the first Fitbit Charge to feature on-board GPS to track your outdoor activities without a smartphone. It also offers all-day heart rate tracking, sleep monitoring, contactless payments via Fitbit Pay and a lot more, all in a sleek, lightweight watch. We like it a lot, and with £30 off for Black Friday it's a great deal.

View Deal

Kenwood Prospero stand mixer: £232.99 £99.99 at Argos (save £133)

Kitchenaid stand mixers are great, but they're also huge and weigh a ton. This neat little Kenwood mixer will do the job just fine in most kitchens, and even comes with a blender attachment for soups, smoothies and purees. Both the head and the attachment move (with what Kenwood calls a planetary action) so you won't need to worry about unmixed cake batter around the edge of the bowl. It's less than half price at Argos right now - a tasty deal indeed.

View Deal

KitchenAid Food Processor: £119.99 £82.99 at Argos (save £27)

This KitchenAid food processor is brilliantly designed - no more worrying about twisting lids into place, pieces of food getting stuck round the side of the bowl, or struggling to mix thick dough. This mixer features a powerful motor, four attachments for slicing, grating, chopping and kneading, and a twist-free design. With £27 off at Argos, it's worth every penny.

View Deal

Krups Opio Pump Espresso coffee machine: £149.99 £74.99 at Argos (save £75)

German company Krups is one of the biggest names in coffee machines, and if you're not a fan of coffee pods, this half-price model is the perfect way to prepare your morning brew. There's also a milk steamer for making cappuccinos and lattes (using the steam from the boiling water).

View Deal

Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance Starter Kit: £134.99 £64.99 at Argos (save £70)

If you want to give your home the Philips Hue treatment, with dimmable, colour changing bulbs that you can control from your phone, this is the set for you. This pack includes two bulbs (standard bayonet fitting) plus the Bridge unit you need to connect them. The set is less than half price at Argos right now.

View Deal

Philips Sonicare ExpertClean 7300: £149.99 £79.99 at Argos (save £70)

This smart Sonicare toothbrush uses pulses of water to clean deep between your teeth, and includes a carry case and two heads. John Lewis has matched this price for Black Friday, but if you buy from Argos you can start using it this evening thanks to same-day Click and Collect.

View Deal

If you're not in the UK, here are the best smart home deals near you.