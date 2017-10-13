Tesla is recalling 11,000 Model X SUVs over seat safety worries

Around 11,000 Tesla Model X SUVs are being recalled by the electric car maker after it found that a badly fitted cable, connected to the driver's side rear seat, means the seat might not lock in place, and could be pulled forward in the event of a crash.

Any affected vehicles would have been made between October 28 2016 and August 16 2017, though Tesla reckons only about 3% of the thousands of cars being recalled will have the issue. Better safe than sorry though, of course.

Fortunately the fix isn't too difficult, and you can even have a Tesla technician visit you at your home if you prefer – it takes about 10 minutes to correct the fault, and then you can drive away safe in the knowledge that all your car seats are going to stay in place.

No issues so far

"Although Tesla has not received reports of any issues or accidents relating to this condition, we will be conducting a voluntary recall to inspect the affected vehicles and confirm whether any adjustment is needed," the company told CNBC.

The recall affects Tesla Model X vehicles across the globe, and if your car is on the list then you should have already been notified by the firm – if not you might need to check your spam folder and missed calls list, just to be sure.

With no reported incidents, a relatively low number of cars involved, and a quick fix, the recall shouldn't be too damaging for Tesla, but it's not the first time it's had to recall vehicles – the company recalled 2,700 Model Xs last year and then another 53,000 cars in April.