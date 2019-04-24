Tesla boosts Model X and Model Y with improved range and faster charging

New versions of the Tesla Model S and X are entering production, with upgrades including improved range and faster charging.

The updated Model S Long Range can travel 370 miles on a single charge, while the new Model X Long Range can keep going for 325 miles using the same 100kWh battery pack.

As the company explained in a blog post, this performance boost is the result of new drivetrains that were initially designed for the Tesla Model 3.

"All Model S and X vehicles now benefit from Tesla’s latest generation of drive unit technology, which combines an optimized permanent magnet synchronous reluctance motor, silicon carbide power electronics, and improved lubrication, cooling, bearings, and gear designs to achieve greater than 93% efficiency," it said.

The updated cars will charge faster too, achieving 145kw on V2 Superchargers, and 200kW on the new V3 Superchargers. Tesla claims this will let drivers juice up 50% faster.

Feeling tempted?

Tesla will also be introducing Standard Range versions of the S and X, which won't produce quite the same mileage after a charge, but will carry more manageable price tags.

If you've already bought a Tesla Model X or Tesla Model Y, you might feel a little frustrated to be missing out. To reward your loyalty, the company is offering an incentive to upgrade to the new Performance version of either car by throwing in the Ludicrous Mode upgrade for free. This option usually costs an extra $20,000 (about £15,000, AU$28,000), and enables the Model S to go from 0-60mph in 2.8 seconds, and the Model X in just 2.4 seconds.

It's another example of what Tesla CEO Elon Musk meant when he described the company's cars as "an investment", though you'll only benefit if you have rather a lot of spare change burning a hole in your pocket.