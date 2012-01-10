B&O launches BeoVision 12-65 'ultra flat' 3D plasma

And that, my friends, is what ultra thin looks like

Bang & Olufsen has taken to CES 2012 to reveal its latest 3D TV in the form of the B&O BeoVision 12-65.

The company describes the 65-inch plasma screen as "ultra flat" which left us wondering how flat its predecessors were until we realised it means "very thin indeed" combined with "an optical illusion" involving the aluminium speaker housing.

It's intended to sit on the wall rather than a stand, so the wall bracket comes partly integrated into the set itself, adding to the ultra flatness of the thing.

Other features are available

As well as being dead thin, like, the centre speaker holds five speaker units within it and helps pump out 7.1 surround sound when set up in the correct formation.

The NeoPDP panel promises improved 3D and 2D performance thanks to phosphors with a very short retention time.

No sniff of a UK price for the B&O BeoVision 12-65 but it's likely to be high - now take that price you're thinking is high and double it. About that.

Speakers galore

Also revealed at CES 2012 are the company's new BeoLab 12 loudspeakers that sit mounted on the wall aside a television, providing the auditory illusion of three-dimensional sound.

And finally there's the B&O Play portable music system, the B&O Beolit 12, which brings all the excellence of a Bang & Olufsen sound system to, well, anywhere, given that you can pick it up and carry it around.

Unusually for Bang & Olufsen, the Beolit 12 isn't too far out of a normal person's price range, set to land in the UK with a price of around £575 (€699, $799).