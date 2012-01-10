Sony Bravia 2012 ranges revealed

Sony has outlined its 2012 range of televisions, featuring gorilla glass, eco credentials and high speed 3D panels.

The company has offered up four new ranges of televisions the HX853, HX753, EX653 and EX 553.

"The 2012 range of Sony TVs incorporates sleek and stylish designs, including the EX5/6 and the HX7 with its eye-catching easel stand," explains Sony.

"However, the stand-out design is certainly the stunning HX8. A sheet of gorilla glass that gives the illusion of no bezel when the TV is switched off, combined with a sleek chrome home theatre stand, creates an elegant look that would grace any room."

HX853

The key new arrival is the HX853 which boasts Motionflow XR800Hz, X-Reality Pro and Dynamic edge LED with local dimming.

It is, of course, Full HD and has the Sony Entertainment Network smart features, Full HD 3D, built in Freeview HD and built in Wi-Fi.

Next up is the HX753 which drops to Motionflow XR400Hz and has Frame Dimming and an easel stand.

The EX653 is a more budget offering which loses the 3D but does offer MotionFlow XR100Hz and full 1080p whilst the EX553 is considered by Sony to be a second room TV.

"If you've got the best content, you'll want to experience it in the best picture quality," says Sony.

"Sony's picture enhancement processor - X-Reality - is now even smarter. It recognises what is being watched automatically and then by analysing each scene intelligently, adjusts the picture accordingly.

"This has the most significant impact on internet content such as You Tube. The more advanced X-Reality Pro processor enhances images by reviewing scenes against an internal database to refine aspects such as texture and clarity."