Sky+HD VOD still on course for 2010

Sky+HD VOD will integrate into the new Sky HD guide

With Freesat shouting from the hilltops about its forthcoming BBC iPlayer video on demand service and next year's ITV Player coming to the platform, Sky has reiterated its commitment to bringing broadband VOD to Sky+HD next year.

Freesat's beta trial of the iPlayer service starts on December 7, with a full public rollout expected soon afterwards.

A second announcement from the company stated that ITV's catch up service – ITV Player – would arrive in the first half of 2010.

Sky Player

Sky is keen not to be left behind in VOD and with the Sky Player already functional on Xbox and through Windows 7 PCs, it is only a matter of time until VOD arrives through the standard Sky+HD boxes.

"Sky will launch a comprehensive 'pull' video-on-demand (VOD) service next year to more than 1.6m Sky+HD homes," a Sky spokesperson told TechRadar.

"This new service will use the broadband capability of existing Sky+HD boxes and provide customers with additional choice and control to complement Sky+ and the current Sky Anytime 'push' VOD service."

It's not a statement that adds much to Sky's commitment to a 2010 launch, but with early reports on the Sky Player through Xbox and Windows Media Centre positive, the arrival of the service on Sky+HD will be a key event for the broadcaster.