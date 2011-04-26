FA Cup final to be screened in 3D

The FA Cup final will be given the 3D treatment, with ESPN's coverage of the world's most historic club football cup being shown on Sky 3D.

The FA Cup final – between mega-rich Manchester City and plucky underdogs Stoke City – is on 14 May, and will be screened on ESPN, ITV and now Sky 3D.

Sky 3D is available to anyone on Sky's World package and a 3D capable television, and the game will also be shown in 3D in a host of pubs across the UK.

Proud

"ESPN is extremely proud to have been at the forefront of the development of 3D sports coverage, and are very excited to work with other companies like Sky that are leading the way as well," said Murray Barnett, vice president , ESPN Media Distribution.

"Sports have proven to be a driver for technology and innovation repeatedly through the years, and that continues today with 3D TV.

"Bringing ESPN 3D's production of great events like the FA Cup Final the Winter X Games and more to fans on Sky 3D will help showcase the new dimension that technology has made possible."

High quality

John Cassy, Channel Director, Sky 3D added "Sky's 3D story continues at pace. Working with high quality channel partners such as ESPN means that we can continue to extend the choice of high quality 3D content for customers.

"With Sky Sports continuing to break new ground, and with the addition of the best of EPSN's live 3D coverage, Sky's customers are enjoying the richest 3D experience available."

Just make sure you're ready to duck whenever Rory Delap launches one of his long throws.