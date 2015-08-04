BT - 'We're delighted our viewers will experience the start of the zombie apocalypse'

BT TV has announced today that it's launching its new AMC channel exclusively to BT customers, with the Fear the Walking Dead premiere as its big attraction.

The new AMC channel will be automatically added to BT customers' boxes on August 28, without them having to do anything to set things up. The channel is going to showcase a number of AMC dramas, as well as content from other producers too.

The headline grabber though is that AMC UK is going to be the only place on these shores to catch the new series by Robert Kirkman, Fear the Walking Dead. The prequel show, set at the beginning of The Walking Dead's apocalyptic break out, is exclusive in the UK to AMC on BT TV and will premiere on August 31.

That's just over a week after its US premiere.

Fear the Walking Dead features a whole new group of survivors dealing with the start of the zombie deathgasm on the East coast of the US. You might get some fresher walkers that far North of Atlanta...

Apocalyptic

"We're delighted that our viewers will be able to experience the start of the zombie apocalypse when AMC's 'Fear the Walking Dead' debuts exclusively to BT customers", says Delia Bushell, Managing Director, BT TV & BT Sport.

It's not just about TV shows either with the network planning to also show a variety of movies 'from the world's most popular film libraries.

"The network will also feature other dramas from AMC Networks," said AMC President, Bruce Tuchman. "Including the acclaimed series 'Rectify' from the producers of 'Breaking Bad' to complement its line-up of popular movies."

BT is broadening its TV offerings at the moment, with the first Ultra HD live broadcast in the UK on Sunday at the Community Shield and kicking off the Premier League season in UHD this Saturday.