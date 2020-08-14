TalkTalk's new fibre broadband deals are cheap, fast and paired with big vouchers

When it comes to broadband deals, TalkTalk is consistently up there as one of the best value brands. It's affordable, has good speeds and frequently comes with some good incentives - all factors its most recent fibre plans encompass perfectly.

TalkTalk is currently throwing in some big vouchers on both its Superfast Fibre and Faster Fibre plans. Go for the faster Superfast Fibre plan and you'll be rewarded with an £100 voucher to use at Amazon.co.uk, Tesco, M&S or as a Mastercard. Go with the cheaper plan and that voucher drops to £50.

But obviously, its not just about the added gifts - speeds and pricing is important as well. With TalkTalk's fibre broadband deals prices start from just £23.50, and even the pricier option will only cost you £26 while still securing you some rapid speeds.

You can see both of these ace TalkTalk broadband deals below.

This TalkTalk fibre broadband deal in full:

TalkTalk Superfast Fibre Broadband | 18 months | 67Mb average speed | PAYG calls | £26 per month | FREE activation | £100 voucher

The slightly more expensive of the two plans but easily the better value. Here you're paying £26 a month but are rewarded with some impressive speeds that average 67Mb - perfect for a big household. On top of that, there is nothing to pay upfront and you get a £100 voucher to use at Amazon.co.uk, Tesco, M&S or as a Mastercard.

TalkTalk Faster Fibre Broadband | 18 months | 38Mb average speed | PAYG calls | £23.50 per month | FREE activation | £50 voucher

The above offer slightly too expensive? TalkTalk also has a similar deal available on its more affordable Faster Fibre plan. This one will cost you £23.50 instead but it does drop your speeds down to 38Mb. You also see a small drop in your voucher down to £50 for the same companies.

