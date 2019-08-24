TalkTalk's fantastic fastest fibre broadband deal just got a mega price cut

TalkTalk is consistently a go to name for affordable internet but its latest offer is taking its fantastic value one step further. Currently, when you invest in TalkTalk's cheapest fibre internet plan, you'll be getting its speed boost completely free.

Here's what you need to know. All the way up until September 26, you can get TalkTalk's Superfast fibre package for just £23.50 a month, the exact same price as its slower fibre deal.

You can't really say no to a free boost to your speeds! And considering you'll not only be getting average speeds of 67Mb for just £23.50, but also paying nothing upfront, TalkTalk has quickly climbed the ladder in the UK's best broadband deals rankings. And if you've been stung in the past with price hikes during your contract, you'll like the sound of TalkTalk's price promise - no rises at all during the first 18 months.

We've listed all of the details you need to know down below. Or, if you're (somehow) not completely sold on this free speed boost then consult our best broadband deals guide to see what else is available.

TalkTalk's great value fibre broadband deal:

TalkTalk Faster Fibre Broadband | 18 months | Avg speeds 67Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £26pm £23.50pm

With the exclusion of Vodafone, no other broadband deal can touch this offer for value. You're getting average speeds of 67Mb for just £23.50 a month. Take a thorough look through our best fibre broadband deals guide and you'll see, this is the cheapest price around for average speeds this fast.

What other broadband deals are there?

As we mentioned above, Vodafone is TalkTalk's strongest competition here. Offering average speeds of 63Mb for £23 a month, Vodafone is the tiniest bit cheaper each month, 50p to be exact. But TalkTalk has the faster service - handy if you're all about the downloads or seamless streaming.

Or, if you like your broadband deal accompanied by some vouchers, BT could be the way to go. Offering a £90 BT reward card with its Superfast Fibre package for £31.99, BT is also a strong contender.