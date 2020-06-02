TalkTalk has one of the best broadband deals out there...but it ends tomorrow

Still finding yourself working from home, entertaining the kids at home and...well, spending most of your time at home? If your internet connection has been struggling to keep up with all of that activity, the upgrade to fibre might be a necessity.

But of the many fibre broadband deals currently available, which do you go for? If you act pretty fast then TalkTalk is the obvious option. It currently has a market leading plan - but it comes to an end tomorrow (June 3).

For the price of just £23.50 a month, you'll get speeds averaging 38Mb. There's nothing to pay upfront on this 18 month contract and to sweeten the deal that little bit more, TalkTalk is throwing in an £80 voucher for Amazon.co.uk, M&S, Tesco or as a pre-paid Mastercard.

Two big factors to note here is the end date we mentioned above and the fact that this offer is just for new customers. If either of those factors mean this plan won't work for you, then we'd suggest consulting our guide to the best broadband deals for more.

Cheap broadband deals: see the lowest prices around

TalkTalk's great value cheap broadband deal:

TalkTalk Faster Fibre Broadband | 18 months | Avg speeds 38Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £23.50pm | £80 Amazon.co.uk gift card

There's a lot to love with TalkTalk's latest offering! No upfront costs, monthly bills of just £23.50 and a £80 gift card to use at Amazon.co.uk, Tesco, M&S, or even just a Mastercard to spend where you like. All of that comes with speeds averaging 38Mb. Deal ends Wednesday, June 3 at 11.59pmView Deal

Need the whole caboodle? Check out today's best broadband and TV deals

What other broadband deals are there?

Not a fan of the above offer from TalkTalk? The next best option comes from Vodafone with average speeds of 63Mb at a price of £22.95. While that is both cheaper and faster than TalkTalk above, it obviously doesn't have the free gift card and it ties you in to a two year contract.

Another great option comes from BT, throwing in speeds averaging 50Mb for £28.99 a month. On top of that, BT will give you an £80 Mastercard to really secure you the best value.

Read more: