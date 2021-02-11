TalkTalk broadband deals are offering cheap bills, fast speeds and £80 vouchers

Looking for a new fibre internet plan without having to go all in on costs? Right now, TalkTalk looks like the best option out there, offering low prices, fast speeds and a big voucher incentive.
On its Fibre 65 plan, TalkTalk will supply you with speeds averaging 67Mb while only charging £24 a month. That's a pretty fast average, perfect for HD streaming, gaming and a house with multiple smart gadgets.
On top of the price and speed, TalkTalk offers a third incentive - an £80 voucher. This can be used at Amazon.co.uk, Tesco, M&S or you can get that full value as a Mastercard instead.
You can find out more about this offer below or see how it compares to other broadband deals with our full guide.
TalkTalk Fibre 65 Broadband: 18 months | Avg speeds 67Mb | FREE activation | £24 per month + £80 voucher
This is an excellent offer when it comes to fibre internet. For the price of just £24 a month, you're getting speeds averaging 67Mb. That's going to be perfect for big households, especially if you're working from home. Along with the speeds and prices, you're also getting an Amazon.co.uk voucher, Tesco, M&S or a Mastercard.
