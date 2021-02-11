TalkTalk broadband deals are offering cheap bills, fast speeds and £80 vouchers

Looking for a new fibre internet plan without having to go all in on costs? Right now, TalkTalk looks like the best option out there, offering low prices, fast speeds and a big voucher incentive.

On its Fibre 65 plan, TalkTalk will supply you with speeds averaging 67Mb while only charging £24 a month. That's a pretty fast average, perfect for HD streaming, gaming and a house with multiple smart gadgets.

On top of the price and speed, TalkTalk offers a third incentive - an £80 voucher. This can be used at Amazon.co.uk, Tesco, M&S or you can get that full value as a Mastercard instead.

You can find out more about this offer below or see how it compares to other broadband deals with our full guide.

