South Africa vs Italy live stream: how to watch today's Rugby World Cup 2019 match from anywhere

Game on! Having started their 2019 Rugby World Cup campaign strongly with commanding wins over Namibia and Canada, Italy now face a much sterner challenge against two-time champions South Africa. To see which way this key Pool B encounter swings, we'll help by giving you South Africa vs Italy live stream options - no matter where in the world you are.

The Springboks rested key players in their last match, and will be at full strength for today's clash. While they may have lost their opening game to tournament favourites New Zealand, South Africa have come into the World Cup in good form and will see today's clash as a must-win.

Today's game is likely to decide who tops Pool B and Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus doesn't appear to be taking any chances. The only notable selections for South Africa are the trio of hooker Bongi Mbonambi, lock Look de Jager and prop Tendai Mtawarira who have all forced their way into the side following strong showings against Namibia.

Live stream South Africa vs Italy - where and when This Pool B clash takes place at the 50,889 capacity Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa in Fukuroi City on Friday, October 4. The game kicks off at 6.45pm JST local time - that's an 11.45am start for both South Africa and Italian fans tuning in from home.

Having rotated his side for their last match, Italian head coach Conor O'Shea will also be putting out a largely full strength side today, with injured prop Tiziano Pasquale the only notable absentee. The match is set to be a significant one for skipper Sergio Parisse who will play in his 15th World Cup match, setting a new record for the most appearances made in the tournament by an Italian player.

You can watch all the action from pretty much anywhere on Earth by following our Rugby World Cup Italy vs South Africa live stream guide below.

How to watch the 2019 Rugby World Cup from outside your country

If you're abroad for any of the Rugby World Cup and don't want to miss out on catching the coverage from your home country, you'll inevitably find it geo-blocked when you try to stream online. But don't sweat. With the option of a VPN, you can tune into those fixtures no matter where you are in the world without resorting to some dodgy feed on Reddit.

And best of all, it's really easy to do (or read on for details on how to stream coverage from the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and the USA).

How to watch South Africa vs Italy live in New Zealand

Want to see how the All Blacks' Pool B competitors get on today? Well this is one of the rare matches that is free-to-air on TVNZ as the game is played out live. For most games, you need streaming service Spark Sport, which has snagged the rights to show all matches of the 2019 Rugby World Cup live. Spark will cost $89.99 for a Tournament Pass to cover every match, or you can hand over $24.99 per match. Kick-off is at 9.45pm NZST on Friday night. If you're outside New Zealand and want to watch the coverage from Spark Sport, you can use one of our favorite VPNs above and watch the coverage from another nation.



How to stream South Africa vs Italy live in the UK

The great news for Rugby fans in the UK is that ITV has the live broadcast rights to the 2019 Rugby World Cup and will be showing all 48 matches free-to-air across various ITV platforms. Today's Pool B match will be shown live on ITV 1 with coverage starting at 10.15am BST and kick-off at a 10.45am BST. If you're not in the UK but want to catch up with ITV's World Cup coverage, then you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP to the UK and get around the region restrictions. Just follow those instructions above.

How to watch South Africa vs Italy: live stream in Australia

Today's match will be shown live on paid-for service Fox Sports which has the rights every match of tournament live via its dedicated Rugby World Cup channel. Kick-off time is 7.45pm AEST. Australians can also live stream all the Rugby World Cup action via the Kayo Sports streaming service, which features no lock-in contracts and also includes access to over 50 sports, both live and on demand. Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. Alternatively, the service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. If you're looking to watch the Fox or Kayo Sports coverage from abroad you'll need a VPN.

Live stream Rugby World Cup 2019 match in Canada

In Canada the rights to show the Rugby World Cup 2019 are owned by TSN So that means you can access coverage of today's opening match via your TV, online or on the TSN app. Kick-off is 2.45am PT and 5.45am ET. If you want to catch it but are out of the country, you can use a VPN to access the rugby coverage.

How to live stream South Africa vs Italy in the US

In the US, NBC Sports is the official broadcaster for the Rugby World Cup 2019 so you'll need to sign-up if you're not already receiving this channel. Kick off for today's match is at 2.45am PT and 5.45am ET. For the most extensive coverage NBC has to offer, you can subscribe to NBC Sports Gold, which is offering a Rugby World Cup Pass for $199.99, delivering live, on-demand and commercial free coverage of the tournament. Single matches can also be purchased for $29.99 Cable cutter, but still want to watch the Rugby World Cup? You can also watch via one of the below TV streaming services. They're fast becoming the best way to watch otherwise cable-only shows and sports - and they pretty much all have a free trial, too: