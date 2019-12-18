Sort your internet plan out this Christmas with these 5 leading broadband deals

You've got time off from work, you're with your family and the Christmas cheer is in the air! So what is the best way to celebrate this most wonderful time of the year? Sorting your internet plan of course!

Yes, many will grimace at the idea of hiding away in a corner with their egg nog hunting down broadband deals while Fairy Tale in New York blares in the background. But Christmas is looking like a great time to land yourself a leading broadband offer.

And luckily, to save you the time, stress and let you get back to sneak-eating mince pies, we've tracked down the five broadband deals most worth your consideration right now.

Everything from super fast fibre broadband deals to the UK's cheapest plan and all the way back round to a broadband and TV deal for the whole family. You can find our top picks below.

1. Where fibre speeds and affordable bills meet

TalkTalk Superfast Fibre Broadband | 18 months | Avg speeds 38Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £22.95 per month

Unless you're a Vodafone customer (see below) then this will be the best value fibre plan. There's nothing to pay upfront, monthly bills of just £22.95 and, most importantly, speeds averaging 38Mb. If you just want reliable speeds at a good price, this is where to find it.

Vodafone Superfast 1 | 18 months | 35Mb avg speed | Line rental inc. | FREE upfront | £23 per month (or £21 for Vodafone phone customers)

One of the most affordable fibre broadband deals out there just got a price reduction. £23 for fibre broadband is one of the best prices around and it gets even better (£21 a month better, in fact) if you have your phone with Vodafone, too.

2. The UK's cheapest broadband only deal

Onestream Jetstream Fibre Unlimited Broadband | 12 months | Avg. speed 17Mb | Line rental incl. | £9.99 upfront | £17.99 per month

If you're looking for super cheap broadband only then this is the deal for you. It's 'fibre' in name although the average download speeds of 17Mb aren't much more than what ADSL offers. But with those remarkable monthly bills, this is currently the cheapest UK broadband only deal bar none. A top saving.

3. The best broadband deal from BT

BT Superfast Fibre | 24 months | Avg. speed 50Mb | Weekend calls | £9.99 delivery | £28.99pm | FREE £80 Mastercard

For some, it's BT or nothing. For those people, this will be the best option. Offering speeds averaging 50Mb at a price of £28.99, this feels like an excellent offer to go for. On top of that, BT will even throw in a £80 Mastercard to boost the value. The only issue with this package is its length, at 24 months its a lot longer than most broadband deals.

4. Get it all with this NowTV broadband and TV deal

5. Faster Fibre at a bargain price

Plusnet Fibre Extra Broadband | 18 months | 66Mb avg speed | FREE upfront | £24.99 per month + £70 cashback

Looking for something faster than what's available above? Plusnet has managed to blend both costs and speeds, offering average speeds of 66Mb for a price of just £24.99. On top of that, there is £70 in cashback available, effectively bringing the cost down to just £21.10 a month.

