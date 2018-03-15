Sony’s new mobile projector will fit right in your pocket

Creating a portable projector that can fit right into your pocket and actually work well is no mean feat but Sony thinks it’s up to the task with its new MP-CD1 mobile projector.

Launching in Europe in April for €400 (around £350), the MP-CD1 can project a display of up to 120 inches at 105 lumens from a distance of only 3.5 meters. It has a resolution of 854 by 480 (which isn't a great resolution but seems to be the average for portable projectors) and Sony states that its auto keystone correction will ensure a full-screen display even when the surface isn’t flat or the image is being projected from an angle.

With a 5000mAh built-in battery (better than most smartphones), the projector can be used for around two hours before it needs to be re-charged. To avoid the battery running out while the MP-CD1 is in use, it’s possible to charge it via its USB-C port and if you’re outdoors you can even plug it into a powerbank.

Pico power

The use of a USB-C port is a nice move from Sony - where most projectors will use proprietary AC adaptors, the more common USB-C port gives it a genuinely portable edge.

Thanks to its HDMI connection the device can project content from a range of sources such as PCs and PlayStations. There’s also an optional sold-separately HDMI dongle which enables wireless connectivity so that you can stream content from smartphones or tablets.

The projector itself, Sony says, measures 83.0 mm x 16.0 mm x 150.0 mm and can fit in the palm of your hand. Weighing in at 280 grams, it’d feel like holding two iPhone 8 devices.

Sony has said that the device will be coming to Europe in April for €400 (around £350) and it’s currently listed on its US website as coming soon for $399.99. This is far from cheap, but that's the price of true portability.