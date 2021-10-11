Sonos Roam takes Best Bluetooth Speaker crown at TechRadar Choice Awards 2021

It’s the first day of our TechRadar Choice Awards 2021 reveal, and we’re kicking things off by announcing our winners in the TV, Audio and Entertainment categories. That includes Best Bluetooth Speaker, which goes to the Sonos Roam.

The TechRadar Choice Awards 2021 powered by Oppo are a brand new awards event for 2021, and they’re designed to celebrate the best tech products and brands out there.

We have over 50 award categories this year from drones to TVs, mobile phones to streaming services. We’ll be revealing our winners throughout this week, and below you'll find the schedule.

TUESDAY: Network, Gaming and Computing winners

Network, Gaming and Computing winners WEDNESDAY: Phones, Camera and Retail winners

Phones, Camera and Retail winners THURSDAY: Health & Fitness and Home Tech winners

Health & Fitness and Home Tech winners FRIDAY: Hero categories and our Editor's Choice awards winners

We've decided these winners through a combination of consumer voting - that means thousands of people like you from the general UK public have voted for these winners - and our expert panel of judges.

Without further ado, here’s our pick of TV, Audio and Entertainment awards for 2021- and we've included links to see our full buying guide lists at the top of each award so you can see the contenders.

Sonos Roam Thanks to its powerful sound and rugged design the Sonos Roam is by far and away the best portable Bluetooth speaker available today. Its bass-heavy audio performance makes it ideal for use outdoors, while clever Automatic Switching means it will seamlessly tailor the experience based on the environment. Read our Sonos Roam review

Sony WH-1000XM4 The Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones don't just deliver a great audio performance, but a great experience too. Its design is comfortable to wear over long periods of time and its smart noise-canceling gives you control over when you want to be immersed in sound or more aware of your surroundings. Read our Sony WH-1000XM4 review

Sony WF-1000XM4 Sony's WF-1000XM4 wireless in-ear headphones manage to deliver an exquisite performance in a surprisingly compact, ergonomic design. While they don't stand out in any one field, they perform excellently across the board and are well deserving of best in-ear headphones. Read our Sony WF-1000XM4 review

Samsung QN95A 4K QLED TV Samsung's first foray into Mini LED with this NEO QLED TV delivers a performance that gives OLED a run for its money. With 4K/120Hz, VRR, ALLM, Freesync, and G-Sync all built in, and with just a 9.2ms input lag this TV is a must-have in your gaming setup. Read our Samsung QN95A TV review

Samsung QN800A Neo 8K QLED TV If you've been waiting for the right time to get in on early 8K TVs, Samsung's QN800A Neo 8K QLED is not only the brand's best offering but it's the 8K to consider. That's thanks to its bright display and that it offers AI upscaling to give you plenty of 8K content to enjoy right now. Read our Samsung Neo QN800 TV review

Sony Bravia A90J OLED TV The Sony A90J OLED offers an exquisite picture quality and is truly as good as it gets from 4K screens. With the new Google TV software, you'll get an easy-to-use OS to watch your favorite shows, and the audio performance offers punchy bass and impressive detail. Read our Sony A90J OLED TV review

Google TV Google TV takes all of what was already great about Android TV and adds brand new features to take you to the next level. It's a lot more user-friendly, offers intelligent content suggestions, and you don't even need to be in front of a TV to use some features. Next time a friend recommends a show while you're out together, you can add it to your watch list from your smartphone. Read Google TV vs Android TV

LG CineBeam HU810P If you want to get as close to experiencing a cinema screen at home as you can, your best bet is the LG CineBeam HU810P. This 4K dual laser projector offers a projection size from 40 to 300-inches and its 2,700 lumens brightness means that it can still perform well if you don't yet have a dedicated super dark room.



Amazon Prime Video If you're a fan of films you can't turn anywhere other than Amazon Prime Video and the great selection of flicks it offers. From Manchester By The Sea to I, Tonya to Shawshank Redemption and I Care A Lot you're guaranteed to find something you love on the service. Read our Amazon Prime review

Netflix Netflix is packed with great TV that will cater to any taste. From the past year alone you have Midnight Mass, Bridgerton, and the hugely popular Squid Game to name just a few of the best shows on there. Read our Netflix review

Netflix Netflix isn't just there to entertain but educate and inform you with its huge library of great documentaries. This year its added Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space, Schumacher and Seaspiracy to its library; and who can forget older classics like Tiger King and Icarus that were already available? Read our Netflix review