Some Samsung TVs are losing access to BBC iPlayer over Christmas – are you affected?

Do you own a Samsung TV? You may have been hit by a BBC iPlayer blackout, as the broadcaster's on-demand streaming service is going dark on a number of Samsung TVs.

Numerous Samsung TV owners are finding themselves unable to access the UK service after security certificates on older Samsung devices expired.

If you can still launch iPlayer you won't have anything to worry about, but there are a few things to check if you can't. SamsungHelpUK has clarified that sets manufactured between 2012 and 2015 require you to download an update to fix the issue, as shown below:

Hi Mike. The Security Certificates for BBC iPlayer has ran out today. We are currently pushing updates to TV's manufactured between 2012 and 2015. We advise to keep checking for updates and thank you for your patience in the meantime. ^JSDecember 9, 2019

However, there are a number of sets that can't be fixed with a quick update, and which will have to wait until "early 2020" according to Samsung's support page.

The models whose unlucky owners won't be able to access iPlayer over Christmas include the SEK-1000/XC, SEK-2000/XC, SEK-3000/XC, UE82S9WATXXU, UE32S9AUXXU, UE40LS001AUXXU, UE32LS001AUXXU, UE24LS001AUXXU, LT24D390SW/EN, LT27D390SW/EN, and LT27B551EW/XU.

Either way, very recent televisions (from around 2016 onwards) shouldn't have any issues, and you shouldn't need to worry about any of these 2019 Samsung TVs if you're looking to buy a new set in time for Christmas.

Did no one see this coming?

The odd thing is that the problem seems to have caught Samsung by surprise, with the company now frantically pushing out updates to affected devices. The BBC says Samsung was meant to have pushed out a firmware update to address the issue already, and we're waiting on a response from Samsung on why that didn't happen.

If you've had trouble accessing iPlayer through your Samsung set-top box or Blu-ray player, however, then you may be using a model that's no longer able to support the streaming service's requirements – you can check if the model number is on this list of devices that lost iPlayer functionality on December 6.