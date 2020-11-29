Some Currys Cyber Monday deals are already live – these are the 10 best so far

The Currys Cyber Monday deals have already secretly kicked off, with a range of time-limited 'Must end Monday' deals taking the baton from the retailer's Black Friday discounts.

While some Currys 'Black Fri-Yay' deals are still live, it's not clear when exactly they'll expire – so if you're still interested in any of those, we'd suggest hopping over to our Currys Black Friday deals round-up to see the best ones that are still in stock.

If you like the idea of beating the Cyber Monday deals rush, though, then check out our pick of the 'Must end Monday' deals below. It's very possible that the most popular ones of these will, like Currys' 'Must end Friday' deals, sell out before they officially end on Cyber Monday (which takes place on 30 November).

That's why it's a good idea to scope out the retailer's best Cyber Monday offers so far, in case the retailer's site again buckles under the weight of a big rush, like it did several times on Black Friday. There's nothing quite as frustrating as being faced with a 'down for maintenance' sign when you're close to finishing your Christmas shopping.

It's quite likely that more Currys Cyber Monday deals will be added on the day itself, but right now there are some excellent offers on the JBL Xtreme 2 Bluetooth speaker, the HP Envy 13.3in laptop and the Garmin Fenix 6S Pro.

Read on to find out our pick of Currys' time-limited 'Must end Monday' deals.

The 10 best Currys Cyber Monday deals so far

Ryze Tello £99 £89 at Currys

Looking for a learner drone to teach you all the basics while capturing 720p video? The Ryze Tello is the best around and it's now down to only £89 in this 10% off deal. Its app comes with automatic take-off and landing controls, along with some nifty tricks like 'throw and go'. Offer ends 11.59pm November 30.View Deal

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Bundle £94.99 £74.99 at Currys

Our number one instant camera is available in this gift-friendly bundle, which has just had a 20% price cut. You get a Sky Blue version of the camera itself, plus 10 shots of Instax Mini film, a camera case, batteries and a photo album, too. Offer ends 11.59pm on November 30.View Deal

JBL Xtreme 2 Bluetooth speaker £279 £149 at Currys

This might just be one of the bargains of Cyber Monday. The Xtreme 2 is one of the best portable speakers around, offering boombox-style looks and sound, along with a handy shoulder strap for carrying it around. If you need a travel-friendly speaker and sound quality is your priority, this £130 off deal is for you.View Deal

Apple Watch Series 3, GPS-only, 38mm: £195 £179 at Currys

The Series 3 version of the Apple Watch is something of a sweet spot for value and performance, and this deal sees it equal its lowest ever price. It packs in a heart-rate monitor, GPS and an 18-hour battery life. This deal is also available for the silver/white version, while the larger 42mm model is also on sale for £199. Offer ends 11.59pm on November 30. View Deal

DJI Mavic Mini £ 369 £329 at Currys

DJI's little beginner-friendly drone has been £40 discount for Black Friday, which means it's now £90 cheaper than the new DJI Mini 2. While the latter brings 4K video, it's not a huge upgrade on 2019's Mavic Mini, which shoots superb gimbal-stabilized video and packs DJI's automated QuickShot modes, too. Offer ends 11.59pm on November 30. View Deal

Garmin Fenix 6S Pro: £599 £439 at Currys

This enhanced version of the classic Fenix 6S brings some handy bonus extras for runners and golfers. The former get PacePro to help manage your pace, while CourseView gives golf fans access to an impressive 41,000 golf course maps. This is the watch's lowest ever price and the offer ends at 11.59pm November 30.View Deal

Sony ZV-1 vlogging camera £699 £599 at Currys

The best compact vlogging camera you can buy, the Sony ZV-1 only arrived in May but has already been given a £100 price cut in this excellent deal. It combines a bright 24-70mm f/1.8-2.8 lens, superb autofocus and a pocketable design with a side-flipping screen. Know someone who wants to start a YouTube channel? Get them this camera. Offer ends 11.59pm on November 30.View Deal

Samsung Q60T 50-inch UHD HDR QLED 4K TV | £899 £649 at Currys

The latest Q60 QLED TV to come out of Samsung, you're picking up a fantastic display here with an equally amazing £250 discount. There's plenty to get excited about under the hood of this QLED panel, with premium tech offering up crystal clear 4K and intelligent sound. Offer ends 11.59pm November 30.

View Deal

HP Envy 13.3in, Intel Core i5, 512GB | £899 £699 at Currys

With its all-metal chassis, touch-enabled 1080p screen and all-day battery life, the HP Envy 13.3in is a fantastic alternative to the Dell XPS 13, particularly at this discounted price. This model comes with a generous 512GB storage, 8GB RAM and NVIDIA GeForce MX350 graphics for media editing. Offer ends at 11.59pm on November 30.View Deal

Apple MacBook Air 13.3in, Intel Core i3, 256GB: £919 £879 at Currys

Okay, it doesn't have Apple's new M1 chip, but this is still an enormously capable laptop for everyday computing, now at a new low price. This model comes with 8GB RAM, 256GB storage and a battery life that stretches up to ten hours. In Apple terms, this is a real bargain. Offer ends at 11.59pm on November 30.View Deal