Sky urges users not to uninstall apps following hack

Update: Sky has moved to dispute messages on its own Twitter account asking users to uninstall its apps.

Earlier today, Sky's suite of Android apps were hacked by the anonymous Syrian Electronic Army group and a tweet from the broadcaster seemed to advise all users to uninstall the apps as a result.

The hackers have attacked Sky's entries to the Google Play store, adding the groups logo and the message "Syrian Electronic Army was here" in the description - however these pages are all currently unavailable on the Play Store.

The attack has affected all of Sky's apps, including Sky Go, Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports News, Sky+ and Sky Wi-Fi.

Latest victim

In a post on the Sky Help Twitter feed, the company was seen to write: "All Sky's Android apps were hacked and replaced... please uninstall it, And we will let you know when it will be available."

However, the broadcaster has been in contact with TechRadar to advise all users that this is not the case, and while it would not confirm that the account has been hacked, it appears that the Tweet was related to the altering of the Google Play app entries and could have been part of a wider attack.

The official line reads: "Sky has moved to dispute messages on its own Twitter account asking users to uninstall its apps."

Sky is latest victim of the groups hacking exploits. Last month it gained control of the Associated Press' Twitter feed and claimed US President Barack Obama had been injured following a White House bombing.

It has also hacked the Financial Times website and The Guardian's Twitter feed, as well as the BBC's weather feed.