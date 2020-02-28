Shell Energy broadband deals currently come with big Amazon.co.uk vouchers

In the world of broadband deals, the lesser-known brands tend to be the ones who come out of nowhere with the bargain offers and cheap prices. The latest to do so is Shell Energy.

The energy provider turned ISP has spent the last couple of years offering some pretty all-round affordable offers on a range of broadband deals - both fibre and ADSL - but currently, it's looking its best.

Offering Amazon.co.uk vouchers, with values up to £75 across all of its internet plans, Shell is looking like one of the best plans currently available. Before you even take into account the vouchers, this is cheaper than BT, Sky, Virgin and a number of other providers.

We've listed all three of the Shell Energy Broadband deals below so you can choose the one that works for you. But keep in mind that the Amazon voucher offer ends Monday, March 9.

Shell Energy broadband deals + Amazon voucher:

Shell Energy Fast Broadband | 18 month contract | 11Mb average speed | Line rental inc. | FREE activation | £19.99 per month + £25 Amazon voucher

The cheapest of the three options, if you opt for Shell Energy's ADSL plan, you'll land speeds averaging 11Mb at a price of £19.99. There's no upfront fees to pay and thanks to this latest promotion, you'll be rewarded with a £25 Amazon voucher.View Deal

Shell Energy Superfast Fibre | 18 month contract | 35Mb average speed | Line rental inc. | FREE activation | £24.99 per month + £50 Amazon voucher

Shell's cheaper fibre plan seems like the best value of the three. It lands you speeds averaging 35Mb at a pretty great cost of just £24.99. And as for the Amazon voucher, it's up to £50 here from the £25 available above.View Deal

Shell Energy Superfast Fibre Plus | 18 month contract | 63Mb average speed | Line rental inc. | FREE activation | £34.99 per month + £75 Amazon voucher

Finally, if you live in a bigger household or find yourself avidly streaming content, Shell's top level Fibre Plus will likely be the way to go on your internet plan. It costs £34.99 a month but secures you speeds averaging 63Mb and ups the voucher to a pretty decent £75.View Deal

How does this compare to other broadband deals?

The Amazon voucher is a great incentive but what other broadband plans are out there? Right now, there are a few great options to choose from.

Vodafone is currently offering its Superfast Fibre 2 plan with speeds averaging 63Mb for a price of just £23.95 (£21.95 for existing customers). That puts it in the brackets of one of the cheapest options around.

Another great option right now comes from BT with its lowest price ever on the Superfast Fibre plan. It costs £27.99 a month for the Superfast Fibre plan, landing you speds of 50Mb.