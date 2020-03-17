Score a free Nintendo Switch with Virgin's broadband and TV deals...if you're fast

Internet, consoles and TV packages - three of the many home tech features we all want kitting out our house. But obviously trying to invest in all three at the same time will leave your wallet feeling somewhat empty.

Luckily, Virgin is helping achieve this with its latest flash sale, offering a Nintendo Switch completely free with select broadband and TV deals. That easily makes this one of Virgin's best flash sales yet, especially considering we're normally getting free bottles of wine or tiny chops off the upfront price!

Choose Virgin's Bigger Bundle or Bigger Bundle + Sport, Movies or Sport and Movies and the freebie will be all yours. And if you're not a gamer, you can choose instead to get £150 off your bills.

The only real issue here is that Virgin really sticks to the flash part of its sales, with this offer ending tomorrow at 11.59pm so you will have to act fast! We've included all of the information on these broadband deals below so you can find out more.

Virgin broadband deals + free Nintendo Switch

Virgin Bigger Bundle | 12 months | 108Mb average speed | Weekend calls | 220+ channels | £35 activation fee | £57pm £45 + free Nintendo Switch

The cheapest package for securing the free Nintendo Switch, the Bigger Bundle lands you speeds averaging 108Mb, calls on the weekend and over 220 channels . And on top of all of that, it is currently down from £57 a month to £45 a month.

Virgin Bigger Bundle + Movies | 12 months | 213Mb average speed | Weekend calls | 240+ channels | £35 activation fee | £65 a month + free Nintendo Switch

Like catching up on the latest films at home? This package secures you everything that you get above but also kicks the average speeds up to 213Mb and secures you a bunch of extra channels including the holy grail of films - Sky Cinema HD.



Switch to Sports instead and get Sky Sports HD

Virgin Big Bundle + Movies and Sports | 12 months | 213Mb average speed | Weekend calls | 240+ channels | £35 activation fee | £75 a month + free Nintendo Switch

Finally, the 'go all out' option. You're still getting those strong 213Mb average speeds but you also get the combination of Sports and Movies. That means Sky Cinema HD, Sky Sports, BT Sports and more.

What do I get with the Bigger Bundle?

Virgin's Bigger Bundle is the upgraded version of its 'Big Bundle' (can't say time was put into the marketing here). With the base 'Bigger Bundle' you get speeds averaging 108Mb and speeds averaging 213Mb with the Bigger Bundle + Movies or Sports.

In terms of TV, there's over 213 channels available to you including Sky One, BT Sport Ultimate and more. Upgrade to the Movies package and you'll unlock key channels including Sky Cinema and the same goes for the Sports add on, getting you the likes of Sky Sports.

Is Virgin fibre broadband available in my area?

Approximately 60% of UK households can get superfast Virgin broadband. It's quite simply to find out of you're part of this percentage - head over to our dedicated Virgin broadband deals page, enter your postcode where indicated (at the top of the page) and if deals show as available then .

If no results are returned, then head to our best broadband deals page instead and do exactly the same thing to see whether you can get superfast fibre broadband with another provider, such as BT Superfast.

Existing Virgin Media broadband customers

Sorry, the Virgin website states that these limited time offers are for new customers only. However, there's no harm in trying to get a slice of the pie, so if you're already a Virgin broadband customer we suggest you get in touch with customer services before trying to place an order.

