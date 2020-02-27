Save up to £60 with these exclusive EE iPhone XR and Samsung Galaxy S10 deals

Both Apple and Samsung's latest - the S20 range and iPhone 11 range - are some of the most expensive phones currently on the market. For anyone trying to save money on their next phone, that obviously makes them an instant no go.

However, if you are interested in one of these two brands (and as the UK's two most popular, you likely will be) then going for the phones of the year before will save you some serious cash.

We've found some offers on both the iPhone XR and Samsung Galaxy S10 that, with the help of an exclusive code for TechRadar readers, are looking all-around pretty affordable.

Once you apply the code, you're saving £60 on the iPhone XR or £30 on the Samsung Galaxy S10, making them two of the best mobile phone deals compared to the current competition.

See all of the best Samsung Galaxy S10 deals and iPhone XR deals in one place

Exclusive Samsung Galaxy S10 deal:

Exclusive iPhone XR deal:

So what's so good about the iPhone XR and Samsung Galaxy S10?

iPhone XR:

As one of the best iPhones currently on the market (even with the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro out!) there is a lot to love with the iPhone XR. Above everything, the battery really stands out. Before the launch of the iPhone 11, this was the biggest Apple battery at 2942 mAh.

Sporting Apple's Liquid Retina display and a powerful A12 Bionic chip, going for this more budget flagship doesn't have to mean taking a hit on specs.

Read our full iPhone XR review



Samsung Galaxy S10:

Fitting perfectly between Samsung's affordable S10e and its mammoth S10 Plus and Note 10 devices, this phone is the ideal middle ground. You're getting a high-quality screen, in-screen fingerprint scanner, and a powerful battery/processor combo. A quick glance at our best smartphone guide shows we currently rank it as the joint best phone in the world.

Read our full Samsung Galaxy S10 review