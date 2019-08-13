Save £120 on Virgin Media's all-singing all-dancing broadband and TV deal

Have you ever wished your internet was faster? That you had access to more channels? Or even that your internet package had a name you can't quite bring yourself to say in casual conversation? Well, Virgin's 'Ultimate Oomph Bundle' is here to answer those requests, currently at a heavily reduced price to make it one of the UK's current best broadband deals.

With a £10 a month discount Virgin is going big on this offer, dropping the price of its biggest and best package. That means you're now paying a price of £89 each month for this broadband and TV deal.

While we're fully aware that this by no means sounds cheap, you are getting (and you'll need to hold your breath for this one) over 270 channels including Sky Sports HD, BT Sport 4K and Sky Cinema HD, unbelievably fast speeds averaging 516Mb, anytime calls and an unlimited data SIM only deal.

For a bit of context, that's internet that is roughly 7x faster than both BT and Sky's fastest speeds, a SIMO that most retailers charge £25 a month for and a tonne of HD channels that all usually carry a pretty high cost. Not to mention two Virgin V6 boxes to let you pause, rewind and record TV.

So if you're ready to get that 'ultimate oomph' to your internet (yep, we swear that's what its called), then scroll down to find out more about this offer below. Or, if its just too much money, check out our guide to the best broadband and TV deals.

Virgin's broadband and TV deal in full:

Ultimate Oomph Bundle from Virgin Media | 12 months | 516Mb average speed | Anytime calls | 270+ TV channels |£35 set-up | £99 £89 a month

With so much on offer here - broadband, TV, calls and SIMO - this £10 a month price cut feels like a bargain. On top of the blisteringly fast speeds you're getting, you'll be landing a whole host of HD channels and an unlimited data SIMO. As long as you have the money to fund this investment, this will be the perfect package for big media consumers.

View Deal

What do I get with Virgin's Ultimate Oomph Bundle?

With this package you're getting a few different features: broadband, a phone line, TV and a SIM only deal:

Broadband: Virgin's Ultimate Oomph Bundle comes packed with a colossal average download speed of 516Mb. That makes this one of the fastest packages around. Considering most fibre packages offer speeds around the 35-50Mb range, this package will have you downloaded games and large HD films in seconds and blazing through most activities.

Phone: This bundle comes with Virgin's 'Talk More Anytime' option. That means inclusive calls at anytime, any day to UK landlines and mobiles as well as 0845 and 0870 numbers.

TV: You're getting over 270 channels including Sky Sports HD, Sky Cinema HD and BT Sports 4K(so that's a LOT of Premier League live stream action) . On top of that, there is a collection of box sets and the ability to pause, rewind and record live TV in two different rooms.

SIM only deal: Alongside all of the stuff above, Virgin is throwing in a unlimited data SIM with the ability to roam in 43 different destinations.

Sound like your kind of bundle? Then head to sign up for the deal online here, or call 0800-049-2102 to chat it through with somebody first.