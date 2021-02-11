Save £100 on Google Pixel 4a deals directly through the Google Store

The Google Pixel 4a is an excellent handset from Google for a number of reasons. A fantastic camera performance, regular software updates from Android, a stylish design and most importantly, a super low price.

And that leading factor of affordability has just got even better with the Google Store knocking the price down. Right now, you can save £100 on the Google Pixel 4a 5G, currently paying just £399.

That's an excellent price for one of the market's best budget phones and for a top-notch camera performance under £500. Compared to other Google Pixel 4a deals, you would be very hard pressed to find something better.

These Google Pixel 4a deals in full:

Google Pixel 4a 5G: at Google Store | SIM-free | £499 £39 9

This is an excellent offer for anyone looking for a top-notch camera phone on a budget. Go directly through the Google Store and you can save £100, paying just £399 - one of the cheapest prices yet on this handset. Pair it with a cheap SIM only deal and you've got the perfect offer.

View Deal

Google Pixel 4a 5G: what's it like?

The Google Pixel 4a 5G is a great option for those looking for an affordable smartphone with plenty of grunt under the hood and the ability to capture excellent photos.

With the 5G version, you're getting...well 5G (obviously), a 6.2-inch display, a 3885mAh battery, a surprisingly powerful processor for the cost and of course, Google's excellent camera quality.

Unlike the non-5G version, this device comes with a 12.2MP lens and a 16MP lens offering Google's AI camera technology and fantastic video shooting capabilities.