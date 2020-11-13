Save a mega 50% on Sports, Cinema, Netflix and more with Sky TV's Black Friday deal

The daddy of all TV services, Sky TV deals are still the benchmark against which all other TV subscriptions are judged. And now, as Black Friday deals are looming, Sky's just stuck its oar in with a seriously good offer.

Starting off at just £25 a month, Sky Signature will get you all the essentials like Sky One, Comedy Central, Sky Documentaries, and a bunch more. However, if you want to up your game, you can now save 50% on extra Sky TV packages when purchased with Sky Signature.

Available on the Sky website until November 30, all you need to do is get started with Sky Signature and add on whichever packages take your fancy.

What that means for you is that you'll be able to snag Sky Sports, Sky Cinema, Ultimate TV, Sky Kids and others for half price. Some of these packages weigh in at up to £30/pm – and that's on top of your regular Sky plan – so saving 50% on any and all of them is a really effective way of making your money go further.

We'll outline these admittedly complicated deals in more detail below, and if you'd rather switch both your Internet provider and TV package, it'll also be worth checking out the best broadband and TV deals.

The best Black Friday Sky TV deals

Sky Signature | £20 setup fee | £25 a month | 18-month contract

If Sky Signature's 100+ channels and 500+ boxsets is enough to keep you entertained, this base plan might be sufficient. You'll get Sky One, Sky Docs, Comedy Central and tons more – but do note that just signing up to Sky Signature alone won't get you any of the cracking Black Friday offers available.

View Deal

Sky Signature + Sky Sports | £20 setup fee | £55 £40 a month

The maxed-out Sky Sports package is usually £30 alone, so a 50% reduction with this deal will take a hefty chunk off your monthly bill. Combined with Sky Signature, you'll be paying £40/pm all-in for the classic Sky channels, plus access to the EFL, F1, Golf Majors, NFL, IPL cricket and even more.View Deal

Sky Signature + Sky Cinema | £20 setup fee | £44 £34.50 a month

Film buffs should take notice of this combination. Now just £9.50 a month, Sky Cinema gives you access to over 1,000 movies on demand, a fresh premiere every day, and exclusive releases – all in HD. While its regular price of £19/pm isn't too bad, this deal makes it an absolute steal.View Deal

That's not all however, as the 50% offer extends to all of Sky's add-ons. Here's a fuller list, so you can pick and choose the Sky TV package that works best for you and your household:

Save more this Black Friday

If you're also in the market for a new TV to enjoy all this content on, we can help you save a ton of cash and get the best price with the very best Black Friday TV deals. And, if you like to stream when you're out and about, we've got plenty of Black Friday phone deals to save you money, as well as all the best Black Friday broadband deals.