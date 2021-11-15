Save 50% off 23andMe DNA test kits – the ideal gift for the person who has everything

This year's Black Friday deals have begun in earnest, and there's 50% off 23andMe Health and Ancestry kits right now. 23andMe is one of the biggest names in home DNA testing, and when we reviewed it, we were particularly impressed by the sheer amount of data we were presented with, all clearly laid out in an online dashboard that makes it easy to understand.

This offer is available in both the US and the UK. It runs until November 29, and it's such a big saving, 23andMe has limited its sale to three kits per buyer.

(Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for deals in your region.)

Today's best 23andMe Black Friday deal

$199 23andMe Health and Ancestry: $199 $99

Save $100 This is a huge saving off the complete 23andMe package, which lets you discover your heritage, helps you start your family tree, and tells you if you're a carrier for certain medical conditions.

£149 23andMe Health and Ancestry: £149 £74

Save $75 You can also get a huge saving on 23andMe's full home DNA testing kit if you live in the UK, with just over 50% off the regular price. It makes a great Christmas gift if you're stuck for ideas for a friend or loved one.



A home DNA test kit is a great way to satisfy your own curiosity, or give yourself a head start building your family tree. It also makes a good gift for a friend or loved one who's normally tricky to buy for.

More DNA test deals

23andMe is one of the biggest names in home DNA tests, but it's certainly not the only one, and all the most popular brands are cutting the prices of kits ahead of Black Friday. Not sure which one to pick? Check out our guide to the best DNA test kits to help you make the right choice.

41% off MyHeritage DNA tests 41% off MyHeritage DNA tests

If you're in the UK or the US, you can grab an early Black Friday bargain on MyHeritage testing kits, which are now down from $79 / £79 to $47 / £47.

Up to 25% off AncestryDNA Origins + Ethnicity Up to 25% off AncestryDNA Origins + Ethnicity

The sheer popularity of AncestryDNA means you stand a good chance of finding other users with shared ancestry. A good choice if you're building a family tree, particularly at this price – down from $99 / £79 to $59 / £59.



No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for DNA test kits from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.