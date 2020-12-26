Samsung S20 FE deals: get a free Galaxy Watch Active with these bargain offers

There's nothing quite like the Boxing Day and January Sales to bag an extra present from number one – that is, yourself. Moreover, new year, new phone, am I right?

Clearly Samsung agrees with this sentiment, launching a ton of promotions including price cuts and bundles across many of its handsets. And if you're after flagship features on a budget, there are Samsung S20 FE deals that may very well pique your interest.

Whilst there isn't a direct discount on any of the Samsung S20 FE models, however you will save a grand total of £199. Why? Because all customers who purchase the Samsung S20 FE handset will receive a free Galaxy Watch Active, making your Boxing Day sale purchase a double gadget whammy.

This Samsung phone deal is available until January 12 across all colour and storage variants, as well as if you opt for the 4G or 5G model.

Claim your free Galaxy Watch Active in this Samsung S20 FE deal:

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G from Samsung | £699 | FREE Galaxy Watch Active

Go all out and snap up the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G, ready and raring to go with mobile's fifth generation of mobile connectivity, offering stronger bandwidth and faster download speeds as you roam. The S20 FE also boasts the same 120Hz refresh rate as the S20 flagship, as well as an impressive triple shooter on its rear. Offer available until January 12

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: from Samsung | £599 | FREE Galaxy Watch Active

Don't fancy dropping the extra £100 for the 5G variant? Make the most of the Galaxy Watch Active smartwatch, free with your purchase, and opt for the 4G equipped handset instead. Loaded with all the same standout flagship features, this is the way to experience the S20 on a budget. Offer available until January 12

Why you should shop these Samsung S20 FE deals:

With pretty much all the bells and whistles of Samsung's leading flagship, the Galaxy S20, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (Fan Edition) essentially takes its key features and packages them into a cheaper to manufacture shell. As Aqua said in 'Barbie Girl' though, 'plastic, it's fantastic' (unlike the song itself) and, hey, if it makes some of those flagship components more affordable, who are we to complain?

Straight off the bat, it's important to note the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE plays host to perhaps its elder sibling's most exciting feature. Yes, the S20 FE has that beautifully fluid 120Hz refresh rate to play around with on its 6.5-inch Infinity-O Full HD+ display. If you so choose, you can also benefit from 5G capabilities, enjoying a speedier, more reliable connection as you roam.

Powering the device, you'll find the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 in the 5G variant, with the 4G version packing the Exynos 990. Both top-tier processors, we found an exceptional performance from launching apps and snapping photos, to more demanding tasks like gaming.

Let's not forget the snapper here. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has a triple-array camera, including a 12MP ultra-wide camera, 12MP wide angle camera and 12MP telephoto lens.

