Samsung is offering up to £100 cashback on S10 Lite, A71, Note 10 deals and more

Even if you're not going to entertain the idea of investing large sums of money into Samsung Galaxy S20 deals, the launch of Samsung's latest is great news for everyone.
If you prefer something on the less pricey side, Samsung seems to be celebrating its latest launch by offering a boat-load of cashback (up to £100 depending which phone you choose) across a range of devices.
That includes both the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite, the impressive Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and even the Galaxy A71 and Galaxy A51. And if you purchase a second gadget from this cashback selection, you'll get an additional £25 back.
While this cashback offer is available across a wide range of Samsung phone deals from a host of retailers, we've picked out the key options for each and listed them below.
If you want to find out more and see all of the available devices and retailers, head straight to Samsung.
Cashback Samsung phone deals:
Samsung Galaxy Note 10: at Fonehouse | EE | FREE upfront | 90GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £43pm + £100 cashback
Like the idea of using a stylus with your phone? The Note 10 will be the perfect choice. And as far as Note 10 deals go, this is the best one around right now. Sure, it is more expensive than the other options on this list but with no upfront costs, 90GB of data and £100 in cashback, this is a great offer.
Read our Samsung Galaxy Note 10 reviewView Deal
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite: at Mobiles.co.uk | EE | £25 upfront (with code 10OFF) | unlimited minutes and texts | £31 + £80 cashback
Like the popular Samsung Galaxy S10 - just cheaper. And with the £80 cashback on offer, this deal is at its cheapest point yet. Considering this phone has just come out, this is an excellent price to be able to pay.
Read our Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite reviewView Deal
Samsung Galaxy A71: at e2save | Vodafone | £25 upfront | unlimited minutes and texts | £24 a month + £60 cashback
Going even cheaper still, the Samsung Galaxy A71 is another new device from Samsung in 2020. And yet, despite its low price, this is a pretty impressive handset, sporting some high-end specs.
Read our Samsung Galaxy A71 reviewView Deal
Samsung Galaxy A51: at Mobiles.co.uk| EE | £15 upfront (with code 10OFF) | unlimited minutes and texts | £19 a month + £50 cashback
Finally, the cheapest of these offers. It carries the lowest amount of cashback at £50 and only offers 1GB of data but the £19 a month bills more than make up for its shortcomings.
Read our Samsung Galaxy A51 reviewView Deal
How to claim your cashback:
Once you have purchased your qualifying device, all you have to do is head to this link and claim the cashback. You will need proof of your purchase and the IMEI number for your phone and then once you've entered a few details, your cashback will be sent.