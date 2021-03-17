Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 details and colors leaked

We’re likely to see both the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 4 this year, and at least one of them may land soon, but we’ve not heard much about them yet. Now though, some things have become a little bit clearer.

According to Twitter leaker @chunvn8888, both wearables will run Wear OS. This isn’t the first time we’ve heard this, but it would be a huge change, as the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 and Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 both run Tizen.

But while there might be big changes to the software, the hardware could be familiar, as this source claims that there are “no major design changes”, and that the Galaxy Watch 4 will have the rotating bezel of its predecessors, while the Galaxy Watch Active 4 will go without.

Galaxy Watch Active4 and Watch4:No major design changes No rotation bezel on the Active4, Watch4 still has the rotation bezelSame color options as this year Galaxy ZWear OSZ Fold3: splash resistance in works, don’t expect IP certified for now tho https://t.co/FoUOAFOGYxMarch 16, 2021 See more

Finally, this leaker claims that the upcoming wearables will come in the same selection of colors as this year’s Samsung Galaxy Z. That’s rather vaguer, both because we’re not sure whether they mean the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 or the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, and because the colors that those phones will launch in haven’t been confirmed either.

That said, it’s been rumored that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will launch in black and green shades, possibly among others, while the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 may be available in black, beige, green, and light violet.

We would of course take all of this with a pinch of salt, especially the color claims, given how vague they are. This source also doesn’t have as much of a track record as some, but their claims about the design are credible, and we've heard the rumors around Wear OS multiple times, so that much at least is likely to be true.

Via SamMobile