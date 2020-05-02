Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus deals now come paired with a free smartwatch

Samsung's Galaxy S20 range features some of the best smartphones in the world right now - but with their exceptionally high-level of performance comes some exceptionally high prices. To help combat that, Samsung is throwing in a tempting freebie as part of its latest round of Galaxy deals.

Whether you opt for one of the great Samsung S20 Plus deals currently available or go with a super-sized S20 Ultra deal, you can currently claim a free Galaxy Watch Active to complement your new phone.

That's not just if you buy direct from Samsung, either - the offer is available from a wide range of retailers, including Argos, John Lewis and Very. There's even an early Galaxy S20 price cut to enjoy!

On the contract sides of things, Three and Mobiles.co.uk are among the outfits offering extremely competitive tariffs. We've picked out the strongest Galaxy S20 Plus and S20 Ultra offers, both on contract and SIM-free ,and listed them for you below.

These are the best cheap SIM-only deals out there

Galaxy S20 Plus and S20 Ultra contract deals: best offers with a free smartwatch

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: at Three | £39 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £65pm

This feels like best S20 Ultra deal out there right now. It's not too expensive, either in the monthly or upfront costs, and the data cap is excellent at 100GB. If you're happy with the Three network, this is the option to choose.View Deal

Galaxy S20 Plus and S20 Ultra SIM-free bargains: best deals with a free smartwatch

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus: £999 £849 at Very

Quite simply, this is a tremendous value offer. Along with the fact that you're saving a sizeable £150 on the phone - it's down to just £849 for a limited time- you're also getting the smartwatch for free for an unmissable overall bargain.



Get this deal from John LewisView Deal

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: £1199 at Very

The S20 Ultra sadly hasn't got a price cut just yet. However, what you do get here is the free watch, making this an awesome offer on one of the world's best smartphones.





Get this deal from John LewisView Deal

How to claim your free Galaxy Watch Active

Claiming the watch is easy. Simply purchase your Galaxy S20 Plus or S20 Ultra and head to the Samsung Members App on your new device. Then, you just need to provide proof of purchase and voila, your new watch will be dispatched within 30 days of validation.

What's so good about these Samsung devices?

Samsung Galaxy S20:

The cheapest of the three new devices but easily the one most people will go for. Like its two bigger brothers, the S20 comes with 5G compatibility and a 120Hz display meaning smooth transitions between different apps and activities. It has the smallest display at 6.2-inches but holds the same Quad-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED display. Internally, there's a triple camera set-up, offering a telephoto 64MP camera and a wide-angle and Ultra-Wide, plus a 4000mAh battery and 12GB RAM.



Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus:

Stepping up in cost, the S20 Plus is the middle choice, landing you the same camera set-up as above but with the addition of a depth vision lens allowing to create 3D feeling images. The battery is increased to a size of 4500mAh and the screen climbs to 6.7-inches.



Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra:

Finally, the impressive-sounding 'Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra'. It has the most advanced camera, offering a 108MP camera and the ability to dynamically shift between that mode and a 12MP mode. And most impressively, the S20 Ultra offers 100x space zoom to completely show up the Huawei P30 Pro. It also has the largest battery at 5000mAh.