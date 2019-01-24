Samsung Galaxy S10 leak offers best look at pinhole camera yet

As we move closer to the official unveiling of Samsung's Galaxy S10 lineup, leaks surrounding the new range have begun to intensify, with the latest providing our best look at the flagship's Infinity-O pinhole camera to date, along with a glimpse at its new cryptocurrency-focused features.

The leaked images, taken by Twitter user @GregiPfister89 and circulated by known leaker Ben Geskin, provide a clear look at a working version of Samsung's upcoming handset in the wild, with its pinhole camera positioned in the top-right corner of the display, as suggested by previous leaks.

It's presumed the images are of the standard Galaxy S10 due to its single front-facing camera – the more premium Galaxy S10 Plus is expected to have a dual-lens selfie camera on its face.

New #GalaxyS10 live images leak with ‘Samsung Blockchain KeyStore’(images via @GregiPfister89) pic.twitter.com/g0FipTooe6January 23, 2019

Along with the aforementioned pinhole camera, the images reveal the Galaxy S10's built-in support for cryptocurrency, which is reportedly backed by Samsung's biometrics security.

As seen in the first image above, a slash page for Samsung's Blockchain KeyStore app claims to provide "a secure and convenient place for your cryptocurrency," while the following image shows a wallet setup screen with Etherium listed as a supported cryptocurrency.

Of course, there's currently no way to confirm the validity of these leaked pictures, although they do appear legitimate. We'll find out for sure at Samsung's Galaxy S10 launch event on February 20.

Source: SamMobile