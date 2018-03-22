Samsung confirms UK Galaxy Note 8 and Galaxy Tab S3 Android Oreo update

If you're dwelling in the UK and you're desperate to know about whether the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 or your much-loved Galaxy Tab S3 is going to get the latest version of the Google software, we've got good news.

The Android Oreo update for your new phablet or tablet is coming soon, with Samsung telling TechRadar in a statement:

"In the UK, Oreo has currently been rolled out on S8/S8+, with Note 8 and Tab S3 coming soon."

This isn't the most surprising news in the world for the Note 8, given it was always going to be getting the upgrade, but the confirmation on the Tab S3, one of the more popular Android tablets in the UK, is good news for users too.

What's actually coming?

OK, so hands up here: we've not found out what main changes are going to be brought to the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3, although you can check out what the Android Oreo update offers, and we'd also imagine it'll take a lot of features from the phones' update.

At least we know what's coming for the Note 8, Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus as Samsung has detailed that in a changelog - here's everything that we know is altering:

Biometrics

You'll need to have a pattern, PIN or password to activate face, fingerprint or iris scanning.

When you change to just a swipe or no security (because you're an idiot who plays fast and loose with data), biometrics will be suspended. Note that if you're currently doing this, you'll be able to continue doing so... but don't. Get a PIN in there at least.

Quick Panel

- Manage notifications for each app with notification categories (supported apps only).

- Icons will be shown at the bottom of the notification panel for notifications that aren't currently visible.

Home Screen

- Touch and hold an app to display shortcuts to common or recommended tasks within the app (supported apps only).

- Notification badges on app icons are linked with the notification panel. Clear a notification in one location, and it will also be cleared in the other location.

Samsung Keyboard

- The toolbar gives quick access to useful functions.

- The GIF keyboard lets you send GIFs.

- More high-contrast keyboards are available.

System Performance

- Background services are limited to improve performance and battery life.

- Currently running apps will always be shown in the notification panel.

Edge screen

- Improved font size, color, and other settings for better Edge panel visibility.

- Touch and hold the Edge panel handle to change its position.

- Added 3 more Edge lighting effects and color customization for apps.

Lock Screen and Always On Display

- New clock styles for the Lock screen and Always On Display.

- Adjust the transparency of notifications to get the look you want.

Smart View

- Let your phone's screen go dark when mirroring to another screen.

Samsung account

- Control your account settings and profile information for multiple apps.

- Tap your profile picture on the main Settings page to access your profile information and account settings.

Samsung Cloud

- View and manage photos and notes stored only in Samsung Cloud.

- Store any type of file in Samsung Cloud Drive.

- Select specific items to delete or restore from your backups.

- See how big each backup is and how many items it contains.

Samsung Dual Messenger

- Install a second copy of a messaging app so you can use two accounts at the same time. For apps that verify accounts using phone numbers, you'll need a different phone number for each account.

- Touch and hold a messaging app on the Home or Apps screen to install the second account or go to Settings - Advanced features - Dual Messenger.

Find My Mobile

- Back up Secure Folder to Samsung Cloud remotely when your phone is lost.

- Lock Samsung Pass using Find My Mobile.

Samsung DeX

- See more apps at once by changing the app list view to full-screen.

- Use Game launcher in Samsung DeX for a full-screen gaming experience.

- Added support for 2 additional Samsung covers (LED View Cover, Clear View Standing Cover).

Other changes

- Bluetooth now supports high-quality audio codecs, including AAC and Sony LDAC.

- Video player includes auto repeat and 2x speed option.

- Voice Recorder provides smart tips to conveniently block calls while recording.

- Email lets you flag Microsoft Exchange ActiveSync emails.

- Samsung Health's new sticky notification lets you see your step count at a glance.

- Clock now includes a Landscape mode and timer sound options.

- The digital clock widget goes directly to the Clock app when you tap it.

- Samsung Pass added the ability to manage usernames and passwords in third-party apps.