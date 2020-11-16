Roccat is slashing prices with its PC gaming Black Friday deals

Roccat has some impressive Black Friday deals live on its website right now, with massive savings on gaming keyboards, mice, and even a few headsets for good measure. After checking the regions, these offers appear to be globally available with a few catalog differences depending on your country.



Roccat is a well-known name in the world of PC gaming peripherals, with plenty of products to choose from. A great benefit Roccat has to compete with other brands is its iconic styling, with the ability to select either white or black color options across many items. If you're looking for a consistent color theme in your all-white gaming setup and don't want to break the bank, don't look any further than this.



We've compiled a few good bargains below for UK and US audiences, but the site has plenty of treasure to be found in other regions, so make sure you select your country at the top right of the page.

Black Friday gaming deals

ROCCAT PC GAMING DEALS - US

Roccat Suora mechanical keyboard: $99.99 $39.99 at Roccat

Looking for a budget mechanical keyboard, and not fussed with pointless distractions? This minimalist piece of kit offers a no-frills, pure gaming experience for just $39.99, a massive 60% discount off the standard price.

Roccat Suora FX mechanical keyboard: $139.99 $59.99 at Roccat

If you do want a wonderfully clicking mechanical gaming keyboard with all the bells and whistles, then the frameless Suora FX comes with programmable RGB lighting and buckets of fun for just $59.99.

Roccat Kova gaming mouse: $49.99 $19.99 at Roccat

Need a mouse, not a keyboard? Then maybe the Roccat Kova optical gaming mouse will fit the bill: an ambidextrous peripheral suitable for all gamers, regardless of hand dominance. At Just $19.99, this is honestly a steal.

ROCCAT PC GAMING DEALS - UK

Roccat Vulcan 100 gaming keyboard: £139.99 £97.99 at Roccat

This iconic mechanical keyboard has won industry awards for a reason. It's as gorgeous as it is advanced, and at £97.99, you can grab yourself one at a healthy discount and find out why it's so beloved in the PC gaming community.

Roccat Khan Pro gaming Headset: £89.99 £69.99 at Roccat

And for those who are looking to treat their ears as much and their fingers, the Khan Pro comes in three styles and delivers audio quality far outside of its price point. With a 22% discount, you'll have a powerful gaming headset for less than you thought.

Roccat Kain 200 wireless gaming mouse: £89.99 £69.99

One for those amongst you that hate wires, this stunning gaming mouse comes in either black or white to suit your set up, complete with programmable RGB lights and Roccat's own 'Titan Click' technology.

More Roccat deals

You'll find plenty more Roccat deals up for grabs this week, with all the lowest prices on the hottest products available just below.

