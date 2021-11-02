Razer Viper Ultimate gaming mouse sees a huge discount ahead of Black Friday

If you were thinking of waiting until Black Friday or Cyber Monday to nab a great deal on a new gaming mouse, then you could be in luck with this early Amazon UK discount, as the Razer Viper Ultimate gaming mouse has seen its price slashed by more than half at the online retailer.

The Razer Viper Ultimate is a fantastic gaming mouse loaded with quality features, such as a 20K DPI sensor and a phenomenal battery life. Usually, it's a bit too expensive to be classed among the best gaming mice you can buy. But at 57% off at Amazon right now, it's one of the lowest prices we've seen for the premium mouse.

(Not in the UK? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Today's best Razer Viper Ultimate Black Friday deal

Image Razer Viper Ultimate wireless gaming mouse: £169.99 £72.99 at Amazon

Save £97 - At retail price, the Razer Viper Ultimate is typically a bit too expensive to recommend. Its litany of exceptional features become a bargain at almost £100 off, though, and the premium gaming mouse is currently purchasable at one of the lowest prices we've ever seen. Read the full review: Razer Viper Ultimate

At just £72.99, the Razer Viper Ultimate gaming mouse is among the lowest prices we've ever seen. And if you're not an Amazon shopper, the deal is currently also available at Currys for the same price.

The Razer Viper Ultimate is one of the best gaming mice you can buy, especially at the current discounted price. The mouse comes with a charging dock that can be connected to your PC via USB, meaning that when the mouse does eventually run out of battery, it can be juiced up again with ease.

Plus, its 20K DPI sensor gives you a near unrivalled level of accuracy, making it the ideal gaming mouse for competitive multiplayer shooters like Apex Legends, Call of Duty Warzone and more.

More Razer Viper Ultimate wireless gaming mouse deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for the Razer Viper Ultimate wireless gaming mouse from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.