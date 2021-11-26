Quick - save £110 on this fantastic Bose Bluetooth speaker for Black Friday

If you want to buy a Bose Bluetooth speaker this Black Friday you might have noticed the deals have been few and far between - except for this excellent discount on the Bose 500 Home Speaker, which has been reduced from £399.95 to £289.95 at Amazon. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best deals in your region.)

While this isn't the lowest price we've ever seen, it comes pretty close - and a £110 saving is always welcome on a stylish speaker that comes with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, Alexa voice control, AirPlay 2, and a gorgeous display.

Today's best Black Friday Bose Bluetooth speaker deal

Bose Home Speaker 500: £399.95 Bose Home Speaker 500: £399.95 £289.95 at Amazon

Save £110 – This high-quality smart speaker has Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant built-in, but it's far more than a voice control hub. Custom left and right driver placement creates an amazing, room-filling sound that lives up to the audiophile reputation of Bose - and with £110, it's a great time to buy.

The Bose Home Speaker 500 was released back in 2018, but it's still among the best smart speakers you can buy in 2021 - and with Bluetooth connectivity as well as Wi-Fi, it's super versatile.

This Bose wireless speaker accomplishes astonishing, room-filling sound thanks to two custom drivers pointing left and right within its smooth shell. Bose designed such a setup to achieve stereo sound separation without the need for a second speaker, and it achieves an impressive soundstage despite the speaker's subtle size.

The Home Speaker 500 model also features an LCD screen displaying the current track you're playing. as well as AirPlay 2 compatibility and a custom eight-microphone array that picks up commands from wherever you are, no matter how loud your tunes are playing.

With Google Assistant and Alexa built-in, you can ask this speaker questions and use it to control your other smart home devices, from your lights to your thermostat.

We gave the Home Speaker 500 a glowing review, but one drawback was its original price. If you're after a high-quality speaker with Alexa built directly into the experience, however, this Bose Black Friday deal is perfect for you.

More Bose 500 Home Speaker deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for the Bose 500 Home Speaker from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

More Black Friday deals