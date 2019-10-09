£70 cashback makes Plusnet the cheapest fibre broadband deal on the market

Looking for the absolute cheapest fibre broadband deal possible? Well you've lucked out, with Plusnet offering an internet plan for just one week that effectively works out as the cheapest fibre broadband deal around.

Enough of the mystery, let us tell you about this offer. It starts with monthly bills of £22.99 and average speeds of 36Mb - an already tempting offer...but it gets better! Plusnet is throwing in £70 in cashback on top of this, giving you an effective monthly cost of just £19.10.

And for those who find speeds of 36Mb a little bit pitiful, you can up your game with Plusnet's Faster Extra package. Here you're getting average speeds of 66Mb for just £26.99/pm and like the above offer, there is £75 cashback up for grabs.

Interested in either of these offers? You can see them both in full down below. Or compare them to the rest of the options with our full broadband deals guide.

These cheap Plusnet broadband deals in full:

Plusnet Unlimited Fibre | 18 months | 36Mb average speed | Free calls to Plusnet customers | £22.99 per month | FREE activation | £70 cashback

Here it is, the cheapest fibre broadband deal available right now. After you take into account the cashback you're only effectively paying £19.10 a month to get these 36Mb average speeds - that's an excellent price and one you won't want to miss.



Deal ends on October 15View Deal

Plusnet Unlimited Fibre Extra | 18 months | 66Mb average speed | Free calls to Plusnet customers | £26.99 per month | FREE activation | £75 cashback

36Mb not fast enough? For a few quid extra a month you can upgrade to Plusnet's Fibre Extra package with speeds averaging 66Mb. And with this offer, the cashback is still available meaning you can effectively pay £23.61 a month, one of the best prices we've seen on faster fibre.



Deal ends on October 15View Deal

What other broadband deals are available?

Rather not rely on all that cashback for your cheap bills? Not to worry, there are a host of other cheap fibre broadband deals available right now.

The closest any ISP can come to these prices is Vodafone. Offering average speeds of 35Mb for just £22/pm, Vodafone can get you the cheapest bills without cashback. And, if you're a Vodafone mobile customer you can knock that price down even further to £20 a month.

Or, if you don't mind paying a bit more, BT has an excellent fibre package right now. You're boosting your speeds to an average of 50Mb and only having to pay £28.99/pm to do that. On top of that, BT will even give you a £40 gift card to complete the package.