Android Wear users can watch their security cameras on their wrists

Android app IP Cam Viewer has been upgraded with support for Android Wear, letting users view their security cameras live directly on their watches.

IP Cam Viewer is reportedly one of the best IP camera apps on Android, and this functionality only makes it better.

The update also added drivers for more cameras, support for Chromecast, and Dropbox for imports and exports, and squashed some bugs for some existing drivers.

This is definitely one of the coolest things to happen to smartwatches yet - besides, of course, the original Fallout.

Via 9to5Google, Reddit