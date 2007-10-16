Win an Apple iPod touch!

Get your hands on an iPod touch - we have two to give away to lucky competition winners

Get your hands on the first true video iPod in our exclusive competition.

Yup, what you're looking at here is the 16GB version of Apple's mighty iPod touch - a £269 digital movie and video player that's so slick and innovative, it makes other MP3 players look lame by comparison.

Toys 'R' Us has already predicted that it will become the must-have gadget to receive this Christmas, and if that doesn't tempt you, then what about these drool-worthy features:

A 9cm colour multi-touch widescreen display

Storage for up to 3,500 songs, or 20 hours of video

Long-lasting Lithium-Ion battery offering 22 hours of music playback or five hours of movie viewing

Built-in Wi-Fi, with access to the Apple iTunes Wi-Fi Store and YouTube

A unique, feature-rich internet experience using the Safari web browser

Great applications, including a photo viewer, plus address book, calendar and calculator

Plus a pair of Apple in-ear headphones, a USB connector cable, dock adapter and user guide

The Apple iPod touch 16GB usually costs £269, and we have not one, but two to give away! The first prize is shrink-wrapped and as virginal as the day it was made; the second prize isn't quite as pristine - we opened the packaging and used the device for our Tech.co.uk review (we didn't use the headphones though).

Still, both are equally deserving of a warm and caring home right? Do you think it could be yours?

To find out, simply enter our competition by clicking here.

The closing date for competition entries is Friday 2nd November. Good luck!