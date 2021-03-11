Plusnet is currently offering the UK's cheapest fibre broadband deals

While some broadband deals offer fancy free gifts, super speeds or a powerful router, Plusnet has a winning factor no one else can claim right now - the UK's cheapest fibre broadband deals.

Thanks to a combination of low monthly costs and some big cash incentives, Plusnet is the cheapest option around for fibre. With its budget option, you're only paying £22.99 a month.

On paper, this plan's price is beaten by Vodafone - but Plusnet does manage to sneak past it. That's because Plusnet also includes a £60 Mastercard, effectively getting your bills down to just £19.65 a month.

That plan offers speeds averaging 36Mb. If that's too slow for your needs, Plusnet's faster fibre plan is also incredibly affordable. It boosts your speeds to 66Mb while only bringing the costs up to £24.99 a month.

Plusnet Unlimited Fibre Broadband: 18 months | Avg speeds 36Mb | FREE activation | £22.99 per month + £60 Mastercard

This is the UK's cheapest fibre plan and because of that, will be the perfect choice for many. Your monthly bills come in at £22.99 while offering 36Mb speeds. While that alone is very affordable, the £60 Mastercard Plusnet is including effectively brings your costs down to just £19.65.

Plusnet Unlimited Fibre Extra Broadband: 18 months | 66Mb average speed | Free calls to Plusnet customers | £24.99 per month | FREE activation | £60 reward card

If you don't mind paying slightly more each month, the Fibre Extra plan could be a better option for you. Your costs increase to £24.99 a month but you're speeds also rise to 66Mb. That will be perfect for larger households with lots of smart devices. Plus, like the option above, you're also getting a £60 Mastercard thrown in on top.

