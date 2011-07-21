Panasonic unveils DMC-LS5 compact camera

Panasonic has introduced a new compact camera to its entry-level LUMIX line-up with the 14.1 megapixel DMC -LS5 boasting a 5x optical zoom.

The 14.1 megapixel DMC-LS5 is equipped with a 26mm actual focal length wide angle LUMIX DC VARIO lens complete with the zoom, which is equivalent to 26-130mm in 35mm terms.

Boasting a wide maximum aperture of f/2.8, the camera has been designed to capture clear images in dark situations.

To back that up, the lens also features Panasonic's Optical Image Stabliser (OIS) which helps compensate for the camera shake that can result in blurry pictures.

Assist mode

For users not wanting to worry about changing modes and settings, the iA (Intelligent Auto) assist mode can be used. Intelligent Scene Selector automatically detects from 5 scene modes the most appropriate, including macro, portrait and night mode. Human faces are captured using the face detection mode, while redeye can also be corrected in-camera.

HD video recording at 720p, 30fps is also available on the LS5.

Other functions on the camera, according to Panasonic, are 'simplified', designed specifically for entry-level users. Operation of the camera is generally automated, with exposure compensation restricted to +/- 2EV.

Photo editing and sharing software, PHOTOfunSTUDIO is bundled with the camera, allowing users to quickly share images and videos on Facebook and YouTube.

A Panasonic LS5 UK release date and price is yet to be announced.