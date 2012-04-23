Leica X2 to be announced in May?

Is the Leica X1 going to be replaced next month?

Rumours are circulating that Leica is about to announce an upgrade to its APS-C sensor compact camera, the X1, with an 18 million pixel Leica X2.

With its APS-C sensor and fixed-lens, the Leica X1 has proven popular with street photographers and those looking for a good back-up camera, however its premium price tag has naturally put some people off in favour of its competitors.

Costing around £1400, it's around twice as much as the very well received Fujifilm X100, which also features an APS-C sized sensor and fixed focal length lens.

Competition

Leica will surely be keen to distance itself from Fujifilm with a new release, with perhaps a greater resolution sensor being the device that sets it apart.

There have previously been suggestions that the X2 will feature the ability to change lenses, making it a more affordable brother of the M9 and competing directly with the Fuji X Pro1.

However, recently these rumours have died down, with predictions that Leica will unveil a new mirrorless system (in addition to the M series) at the upcoming Photokina show taking place in Germany in September.

May 10th is rumoured as a big day for Leica, with other predictions including a version of the M9 which can only shoot monochrome images.

Last year, Leica announced it was aiming for a greater share of the market, rising from its tiny 0.15% share up to 1%.

Stay tuned for more information as it emerges.

via LeicaRumors