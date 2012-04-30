Canon compacts set to compete with DSLRs?

Canon has said that its compact system camera range will approach the quality of DSLR cameras in the future

Canon has released its latest set of financial results, which also contains notes and forecasts for the future.

Speaking at the presentation of the results, Canon's Toshizo Tanaka, executive vice president spoke of upcoming products and said, "We will further differentiate and enhance our line-up by launching new cameras offering the image qualities that approaches SLR cameras."

Many have taken this to mean that Canon will finally enter the compact system camera market in the upcoming months, but it could also mean further development of its fixed lens offerings, such as the Canon G1X which uses a large sensor to achieve higher picture quality.

Some have suggested that the sensor found on the G1X is what will eventually make it onto the company's CSC offering, suggesting Photokina 2012, which takes place in September, as a possible outing for the new product.

DSLR sales

The company also says that it is still predicting large demand for DSLR cameras, which it says has had continued "robust growth in all regions."

It credits both its lower-cost DSLRs, such as the EOS 600D and the most recent introduction, the 5D Mark III for boosting sales over the past few months.

Taking into consideration global economic downturn, Canon still expects the demand for digital SLRs to continue its growth over the second half of the year.

Meanwhile, it says that demand for compact digital cameras should grow, but mainly for high value-added models with high-definition screens or networking technology functions.

Watch this space for more as it develops.

via MirrorlessRumors