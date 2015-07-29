You can dictate WhatsApp and Viber messages via Google Now

Google has launched a new feature that lets you dictate and send messages through third-party apps on Android phones.

While Google Now previously let you dictate texts and messages to send through Hangouts, as well as emails, this is the first time the search giant has opened up the voice messaging feature to third-party apps.

"Just say, 'OK Google, send a WhatsApp message to Joe,' after which you'll get a prompt asking you to dictate your message," Google said in a blog post. You can also add in the message without having to wait for a prompt.

Third-party happy

The new feature works with WhatsApp, Viber, WeChat, Telegram and NextPlus, though you'll need to make sure you have the latest version of these apps.

Though the feature is currently available around the world, it only works if you speak the message in English. Google says it is working on introducing more languages.

Google is also planning on adding support for more third-party apps in the future.