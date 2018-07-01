The best Samsung Galaxy S6 deals in July 2018

Editor's pick Limited Time Offer Samsung Galaxy S6 Our rating: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Network: Vodafone

There's a clear reason why people still want to buy the Samsung Galaxy S6 - it offers a lot for a low price. When it launched in 2015, the Galaxy S6 was a brilliant ground-up reworking of the flagship Galaxy S range.

But now long replaced by the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S8 over the last couple of years, you can no longer get a new Galaxy S6 on contract for love or money. The best you can do is a refurbished handset if you're dead set on this phone and don't want to splash out hundreds up front.

The alternative is to do exactly that - pay for an unlocked S6 SIM-free and then head to our best SIM only deals page to find a plan to go with it. Press the 'HANDSETS' tab at the top of the comparison chart to see the best prices on the market.

Samsung Galaxy S6 review

2015's best Android phone is still worth a look

Screen size: 5.1-inches | Resolution: 1440 x 2560 | Rear camera: 16MP | Weight: 138g | OS: Android 7 | RAM: 3GB | Storage: 32/64/128GB | Battery: 2550 mAh

Great for media

Super sharp screen

Amazing camera

Battery not good enough

Samsung needed something special in 2015 to reverse its fortunes and catch back up with Apple. The Galaxy S6 did exactly that by building on its strengths and smoothing off some of the rough edges from before. The screen is stupendous and the camera was among the best on the market at the time.