Ten apps to supercharge your Nokia Lumia 925

The Nokia Lumia 925 is a great handset, combining a brilliant camera with a premium build quality. But, like many phones, it could always be better and these ten apps will help you do just that by adding new features and functionality- or in some cases just help you make full use of the features that it already has.

Fotor

Price: Free

Download from the Windows Phone Marketplace

Thanks to the built in 'Creative Studio' the Nokia Lumia 925 already has quite a few photo editing tools, but this is a phone where the camera is the star feature, so it can never have too many such things. With that in mind 'Fotor' does a great job of adding extra features that 'Creative Studio' doesn't include.

Probably the most useful of these are the effects it can add, of which there are absolutely loads, including (but not limited to) 'lomo', 'neon', 'engraving', 'vintage' and 'smoke'.

Much of the other functionality is the same as that found in the Lumia 925's native Creative Studio, but 'Fotor' is worth getting for the effects alone.

YouTube

Price: Free

Download from the Windows Phone Marketplace

This is perhaps an obvious one, but while the Nokia Lumia 925 has a fairly large 4.5 inch screen it doesn't have a built in video store or any streaming apps included out of the box, leaving you high and dry for video content.

Thankfully the store has you covered with a YouTube app, so you can quickly and easily access the millions of videos that it hosts. There are actually several YouTube apps on the store, but we recommend the one made by 'FarPost' over Microsoft's own offering, which just opens YouTube in the browser.

Netflix

Price: Free (subscription needed)

Download from the Windows Phone Marketplace

Not only does the Nokia Lumia 925 not come with any way to download or stream video out of the box, but it also only has 16GB of storage, so you won't be able to fit many movies on it anyway.

That's where Netflix comes in, as the service has its own app available to download and gives you access to thousands of streaming films and television shows. Though you will need internet access to watch them and it requires a monthly subscription.

Skype

Price: Free

Download from the Windows Phone Marketplace

The Nokia Lumia 925 has a 1.3 megapixel front facing camera that can also shoot 720p video at 30fps. It's just crying out to be used as a webcam, but despite that there's no such functionality built into the phone- even though Microsoft owns Skype, which is perhaps the most popular webcam/video calling software out there.

However you can download Skype from the store and then you'll be to use your phone to make video calls to your contacts.

SmartDialer

Price: Free

Download from the Windows Phone Marketplace

One of the most annoying failings of Windows Phone 8 in general is that the stock dial pad doesn't support smart dialling, but what you might not realise is that there are apps to remedy that. Our pick of the bunch is 'SmartDialer' by Deadknight Sombrenuit.

It might not be much to look at but it's free and it does what its name suggests, specifically it brings up contact suggestions as you type a number out, so you don't need to type the whole number.

You can also use the letters that correspond to each number to type out a contacts name instead.

BBC iPlayer

Price: Free

Download from the Windows Phone Marketplace

The third and final video streaming app that we thought was worth highlighting is BBC iPlayer.

Just like the web and TV version it has loads of BBC shows, both recently aired and older, that you can view anytime, anywhere on your Nokia Lumia 925. If you want to stream full length shows but don't fancy splashing out for Netflix then this is the way to go.