Sony Ericsson Satio released in UK

Updated: read our full Sony Ericsson Satio review.

The Sony Ericsson Satio has finally been released to the UK market, bringing with it the most technology the brand has ever packed into one device.

Vodafone is the only operator offering the Satio for purchase at the moment, although Orange has slapped a 'coming soon' sign on the phone for it site.

The likelihood is the other major operators, T-Mobile and O2, will be stocking the Satio as well, although we've yet to hear when this will happen.

The Satio brings a 12.1MP camera with a Xenon and LED flash, as well as GPS and a widescreen touch display, all based on Symbian S60 5th edition OS.

Hefty price for a hefty device

Vodafone is offering the phone on a pretty hefty £35 or £40 per month contract for 24 months, although the handset itself is free.

There's no word from Orange what sort of price plan it will offer the Satio on, but it's likely to be in a similar range. If you're after the phone SIM free (or you've just got bored of your iPhone's rubbish camera) you can do so for £515.

We'll be bringing you our full and in-depth review on the Sony Ericsson Satio in the next few days, so keep your eyes peeled for the definitive verdict.