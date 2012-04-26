Samsung reveals the Galaxy S3 quad-core processor

Samsung has officially announced its Exynos 4 Quad processor and has confirmed that the quad-core chip will feature in the Galaxy S3 handset.

There has been much speculation surrounding the specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S3 and we now have our first official confirmation with the unveiling of the Exynos 4 Quad.

Now unveiled - check out our hands on: Samsung Galaxy S3 review for all the latest information and pics on the handset.

Samsung promises "powerful quad core performance" and reveals that the Exynos 4 Quad doubles the performance of its dual-core predecessor, "while consuming 20% less power".

We were surprised to see a huge spec of the new phone confirmed, but Samsung stated: "Already in production, the Exynos 4 Quad is scheduled to be adopted first into Samsung's next Galaxy smartphone that will officially be announced in May."

With this claim out in the open, we're hoping the Galaxy S3 is able to conserve its battery life better than the HTC One X, although an update has improved the situation massively there.

As well as improved power and battery consumption, the Exynos 4 Quad can deliver console-like 3D gaming, which falls in nicely with the rumours suggesting that the Galaxy S3 will sport a swanky HD display.

Samsung also claim that the Exynos 4 Quad will allow devices to take better quality pictures and provide full HD video playback, supporting "almost any type of video format."

There's even a swish looking web page showing off the Exynos 4 Quad processor, but before you get too excited we're pretty sure Samsung hasn't been silly enough to leak the Galaxy S3 design on there… has it?

The Exynos 4 Quad certainly sounds impressive and with Samsung guaranteeing its inclusion in its next Galaxy device, we're looking forward to the May 3 event in London even more.